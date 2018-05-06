Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT

+ 26

Architects M1K3 PROJECT

Location "Pirin" Str. 60, 2770 кв. Новия град, Bansko, Bulgaria

Lead Architects Margarita Bojinova, Slavin Baylov; Georgi Kostov; Gergana Beleva

Client Bansko Sport Center

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Margarita Bojinova



Text description provided by the architects. This pool bar is part of the renovation of Strazhite hotel courtyard in Bansko winter ski resort, Bulgaria. The project is part of the hotel development as summer destination and includes garden landscape design, two tennis courts, the construction of two pools, outside showers and the bar.

The design is inspired by the surrounding mountains silhouette. The outside bar countertop goes all along the east elevation, creating enjoyable, informal space for sitting, standing, gathering people on a cocktail by the pool.

The building is presented by its natural wood material in elevation, combined with black HPL and linear lighting that gives structure to the form during the night.