  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Bulgaria
  5. M1K3 PROJECT
  6. 2017
  7. Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT

  • 05:00 - 6 May, 2018
Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT
Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT, © Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

© Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova + 26

  • Architects

    M1K3 PROJECT

  • Location

    "Pirin" Str. 60, 2770 кв. Новия град, Bansko, Bulgaria

  • Lead Architects

    Margarita Bojinova, Slavin Baylov; Georgi Kostov; Gergana Beleva

  • Client

    Bansko Sport Center

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

Text description provided by the architects. This pool bar is part of the renovation of Strazhite hotel courtyard in Bansko winter ski resort, Bulgaria. The project is part of the hotel development as summer destination and includes garden landscape design, two tennis courts, the construction of two pools, outside showers and the bar.

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

The design is inspired by the surrounding mountains silhouette. The outside bar countertop goes all along the east elevation, creating enjoyable, informal space for sitting, standing, gathering people on a cocktail by the pool.

Metal Structure Bar
Metal Structure Bar

The building is presented by its natural wood material in elevation, combined with black HPL and linear lighting that gives structure to the form during the night. 

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Cite: "Pirin Pool bar / M1K3 PROJECT" 06 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893702/pirin-pool-bar-m1k3-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

