World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Alexia Convers Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture

Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture

  • 05:00 - 22 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture
Save this picture!
Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture, © Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

© Ivan De La Luz © Ivan De La Luz © Ivan De La Luz © Ivan De La Luz + 61

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the heart of the Amazonian Rainforest, in a green area of Manaus right by the Rio Negro River.

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

The check pattern of the floorplan, made of an alternance of  raised roofs and opened interior patios, starts with a total permeability from the street and opens gradually towards the forest. The limits between interior and exterior spaces are then diluted. Nature is invited into the house which becomes greener and greener towards the forest. This alternance system in the day area also provides a comfortable natural ventilation to evacuate the heat in this humid tropical weather as well as natural light. Fresh air comes down into the planted patios and the clerestory windows created by raised roofs let the hot air flow out.

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

In this tropical monsoon weather, water is also a component of the house. The rain creates a waterfall in the entry hall and every interior patio enjoys rain chains. They contribute to a relaxing ambient sound when raining.

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

The night area developps on the east side, around a bigger interior patio distributing all the bedrooms. Every bathroom also account for their own opened planted patio. The house provides a constant visual relationship with the trees, which also produce a very beneficial shade to the house. From anywhere in the house you have a green view.

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

The house is made of a concrete structure with local exotic wood doors, windows and decks. The finish floors are white cement and all the wet areas - the infinity pool, bbq area and entrance waterfall - are iron oxydated concrete.

Save this picture!
© Ivan De La Luz
© Ivan De La Luz

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture" [Casa Manaus / Alexia Convers Architecture] 22 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893699/manaus-house-alexia-convers-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »