Benoy Wins Design Competition For The Yuqiao Science Innovation Centre in Shanghai

International master planning and architecture specialists, Benoy won the bid for Shanghai's 367,000 square meters Yuqiao Science Innovation Centre. This technological hub will work towards Shanghai's goal to be a world-class city by 2040.
Adjacent to Shanghai’s Technology City, the Science Centre will be a breeding ground for artificial intelligence. The focal point of Benoy’s design is an AI park, which will seamlessly integrate into office towers, corporate headquarters, retail, and apartments. A network of above ground walkways add a pedestrian layer to these creative commercial spaces; intersecting at natural gathering plazas. Together with developer Shanghai Lujiazui Group Co., Ltd, Benoy is sure to create Shanghai’s next destination hot spot.
News via: Benoy.