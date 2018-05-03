World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. CDM Casas de México
  6. 2013
  7. LL328 House / CDM Casas de México

LL328 House / CDM Casas de México

LL328 House / CDM Casas de México
LL328 House / CDM Casas de México, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 21

  • Architects

    CDM Casas de México

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Javier Dueñas y Jaime de Obeso

  • Architecture and Construction Team

    Delfino Lozano, Daniel Villalba, Isaac Mora, Ernesto Godínez, Rodrigo Carreón

  • Area

    684.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photography

    Rory Gardiner

  • Plumbing installations

    IPLA

  • Structure

    Acero y Concreto s.a. de c.v.

  • Illumination

    Artenluz

  • Electrical calculation

    GRB

  • Automation

    AVS

  • Wood Work

    Creativos en Carpintería

  • Window shop

    Ventalum y Alejandro Rojo

  • Harmonization

    Ana Mejía

  • Kitchen

    Entre Cocinas

  • Interior Design

    MUMO

  • Landscape

    Juan Carlos Pérez Trejo
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an interpretation of a retirement home within the city, which works as a shelter from the everyday routine. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The concept is based on traditional Mexican homes where a central patio fulfills the function of an interior garden, a foyer, and circulatory nucleus around which the program is developed and lived. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Lower Plan
Lower Plan
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Schematically, the floor plan is organized in a square with a visual and central axis consolidated through the patio, which in turns communicates and separates private areas from social areas, allowing a seamless interaction between the interior and the exterior. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The spatial layout emphasizes the role of visual fames and different ceiling heights filled with warm colors; the goal was to achieve diverse sensations according to the specific requirements and activities developed in each space.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The design develops in three levels to fulfill the needs of a family of 5 members. The basement contains the service areas, storage and garage. Ground floor is composed by the studio, kitchen, family room, living-dining-terrace, and the entry, defined by a metallic lattice wall, and connected to the central patio and characterized by the visual axis that pulls the eye towards privileged views upon the valley behind the house. A complementary resting area is situated in the upper level.  

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "LL328 House / CDM Casas de México" [casa LL328 / CDM Casas de México] 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893675/ll328-house-cdm-casas-de-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884

