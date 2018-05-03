LL328 House / CDM Casas de México

-
LocationZapopan, Mexico
Architects in chargeJavier Dueñas y Jaime de Obeso
Architecture and Construction TeamDelfino Lozano, Daniel Villalba, Isaac Mora, Ernesto Godínez, Rodrigo Carreón
Area684.0 m2
Project Year2013
PhotographyRory Gardiner
Plumbing installationsIPLA
StructureAcero y Concreto s.a. de c.v.
IlluminationArtenluz
Electrical calculationGRB
AutomationAVS
Wood WorkCreativos en Carpintería
Window shopVentalum y Alejandro Rojo
HarmonizationAna Mejía
KitchenEntre Cocinas
Interior DesignMUMO
LandscapeJuan Carlos Pérez Trejo
Text description provided by the architects. The project is an interpretation of a retirement home within the city, which works as a shelter from the everyday routine.
The concept is based on traditional Mexican homes where a central patio fulfills the function of an interior garden, a foyer, and circulatory nucleus around which the program is developed and lived.
Schematically, the floor plan is organized in a square with a visual and central axis consolidated through the patio, which in turns communicates and separates private areas from social areas, allowing a seamless interaction between the interior and the exterior.
The spatial layout emphasizes the role of visual fames and different ceiling heights filled with warm colors; the goal was to achieve diverse sensations according to the specific requirements and activities developed in each space.
The design develops in three levels to fulfill the needs of a family of 5 members. The basement contains the service areas, storage and garage. Ground floor is composed by the studio, kitchen, family room, living-dining-terrace, and the entry, defined by a metallic lattice wall, and connected to the central patio and characterized by the visual axis that pulls the eye towards privileged views upon the valley behind the house. A complementary resting area is situated in the upper level.