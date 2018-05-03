LL328 House / CDM Casas de México

+ 21

Architects CDM Casas de México

Location Zapopan, Mexico

Architects in charge Javier Dueñas y Jaime de Obeso

Architecture and Construction Team Delfino Lozano, Daniel Villalba, Isaac Mora, Ernesto Godínez, Rodrigo Carreón

Area 684.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photography Rory Gardiner

Plumbing installations IPLA

Structure Acero y Concreto s.a. de c.v.

Illumination Artenluz

Electrical calculation GRB

Automation AVS

Wood Work Creativos en Carpintería

Window shop Ventalum y Alejandro Rojo

Harmonization Ana Mejía

Kitchen Entre Cocinas

Interior Design MUMO

Landscape Juan Carlos Pérez Trejo More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an interpretation of a retirement home within the city, which works as a shelter from the everyday routine.

The concept is based on traditional Mexican homes where a central patio fulfills the function of an interior garden, a foyer, and circulatory nucleus around which the program is developed and lived.

Schematically, the floor plan is organized in a square with a visual and central axis consolidated through the patio, which in turns communicates and separates private areas from social areas, allowing a seamless interaction between the interior and the exterior.

The spatial layout emphasizes the role of visual fames and different ceiling heights filled with warm colors; the goal was to achieve diverse sensations according to the specific requirements and activities developed in each space.

The design develops in three levels to fulfill the needs of a family of 5 members. The basement contains the service areas, storage and garage. Ground floor is composed by the studio, kitchen, family room, living-dining-terrace, and the entry, defined by a metallic lattice wall, and connected to the central patio and characterized by the visual axis that pulls the eye towards privileged views upon the valley behind the house. A complementary resting area is situated in the upper level.