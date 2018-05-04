World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Peru
  5. LLATAS
  6. 2017
  7. Renaware Office in Independecia / LLATAS

Renaware Office in Independecia / LLATAS

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renaware Office in Independecia / LLATAS
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

© Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati + 38

  • Architects

    LLATAS

  • Location

    Av. Carlos Izaguirre 271, Independencia 15311, Peru

  • Author

    Enrique Llatas

  • Team

    Ximena Garcés, Maria Claudia León

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. Working on existing infrastructures, is to work with time. Time and material projected to adapt to multiple functions in its interior, built and ready to transform its exterior.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The place to intervene, belongs to one of the commercial and business centers of the busiest districts of the city of Lima.

We started the design by making many small models of reinforced concrete, which allow us to visualize the volume of each space, and at the same time work on the scale and connections that would exist between them. This led us to think of each space as a unit, and to generate a change of unevenness in the ceilings that respond to the proportion of air and human scale that each program would have.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de LLATAS
Cortesía de LLATAS
Save this picture!
Cortesía de LLATAS
Cortesía de LLATAS

The  design of this project was focused in the air, this air surrounded by matter that ages and changes as well as the functions, and that has been captured to remain in time.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Peru
Cite: "Renaware Office in Independecia / LLATAS" [Oficinas Renaware en Independencia / LLATAS] 04 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893665/renaware-office-in-independecia-llatas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »