World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Snøhetta Designs Planetarium and Interstellar Cabins in Norwegian Forest

Snøhetta Designs Planetarium and Interstellar Cabins in Norwegian Forest

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Snøhetta Designs Planetarium and Interstellar Cabins in Norwegian Forest
Save this picture!
Snøhetta Designs Planetarium and Interstellar Cabins in Norwegian Forest, Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

Snøhetta have released images of their proposed planetarium and visitor’s center for Norway’s largest astronomical facility. Nestled in a dense forest 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of Oslo, the scheme features a new 16,000 square foot (1,500 square meter) planetarium, and “interstellar cabins” mimicking small planets.

The facilities seek to offer a range of scientific activities to be experienced by the public, including astronomy, sun studies, and natural science, permitting the exploration of the night sky, and the Northern Lights.  

Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

Located at the “Solobservatoriet” observatory, one of Northern Europe’s foremost astronomical research stations, the scheme sits alongside an original solar observatory built in 1954. Throughout the design process, the architects engaged with simple principles of astronomy, with cabins situated around the planetarium inspired by the orbit of planets around the sun. The facilities are designed to accommodate up to 120 guests, engaging visitors with an “intellectual, visual, tactile journey into the realm of astronomy.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

Fulfilling the Institute’s mission to enlighten the public about the wonders of the universe, the new Snøhetta designed astronomical facility is designed to inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity as if the architecture itself was asking the question: Where does the Universe come from?
-Snøhetta Press Release

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

The Planetarium dominates the proposed scheme, inspired by the world’s first planetarium conceived by Archimedes in 250 BC. A green roof of planted grass, wild heather, blueberry and lingonberry bushes emerges from the ground, as does a three-story, 100-seat theatre, gradually revealing itself as visitors approach. The dome-shaped celestial theater educates visitors about the night sky, offering a realistic projection of stars, planets and celestial objects. Surrounding the theater are a reception, café and exhibition area, while a swirling ramp leads visitors to an exhibition mezzanine and outdoor roofscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

Seven interstellar cabins surround the Planetarium, reflecting seven planets orbiting a sun. The cabins alternate between 20 feet (6 meters) and 32 feet (10 meters) in diameter, accommodating between 10 and 32 people. An opposing narrative is played out among the cabins, with rough surfaces on some contrasting with smooth materials on others. While some appear halfway driven into the ground, others rest gently on the forest floor.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes
Courtesy of Snøhetta/Plompmozes

The scheme represents an ambitious expansion of the site’s existing facilities into an international knowledge hub, balancing public accessibility with scientific research and progress.

News via: Snøhetta

Why Snøhetta's "A House to Die In" Is One of Norway's Most Controversial Construction Projects

The sun is setting fast over a half-frozen hill about five miles west of Oslo. Named Kikkut after a now-demolished villa, the site neighbors Ekely, the old estate of Edvard Munch (itself now half razed), and save for some graffiti-covered detritus and an early crop of spring wildflowers, its peak is totally barren.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Snøhetta Designs Planetarium and Interstellar Cabins in Norwegian Forest" 02 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893653/snohetta-designs-planetarium-and-interstellar-cabins-in-norwegian-forest/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »