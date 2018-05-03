Mecanoo Reveals Images (And a LEGO Model) of Competition-Winning Social Housing Proposal in Taiwan

Save this picture! Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Mecanoo has released images of their competition-winning social housing proposal for the city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The 234-unit-scheme embodies Mecanoo’s philosophy towards social housing, “defined by flexibility, the right balance of private and communal spaces, mixing housing types, connection with the environment and identity.” Comprised of two buildings linked by a green canopy, the scheme is designed for a variety of users, including students, young families, the elderly, or people with special needs.

Save this picture! Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

The scheme seeks to herald in a larger urban development of mixed-use buildings along a new green corridor. The two buildings, with forms defined by the triangular plot they occupy, feature ground floor commercial units to enhance street life and public spaces.

The east building contains most the scheme’s apartments, while the west building features a mixed-use program, including a gym, shared kitchen, reading room, and senior’s day-care center, as well as apartments. Meanwhile, a “Sky Park” spread over several floors, and connected by green terraces, seeks to act as a social hub to bring together residents and the local community.

Save this picture! Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Save this picture! Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

The scheme’s façade is shaped along a grid of vertical elements and windows, resulting in various playful rhythms, while the depth between the structure and exterior walls gives shade and cooling to interior spaces during the summer months. Green and white ceramic tiles infill a stucco surface, creating a playful composition along the façade to separate the scheme from its surroundings.

While the colored tiles are a typical feature of Taiwanese architecture, their application represents a departure from most housing blocks in Taiwan, with Mecanoo using the tiles to create a contrast between structure and walls, rather than using tiles to cover the walls entirely.

Save this picture! Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Save this picture! Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Having been chosen in 2016 by way of a design competition, construction of the scheme is expected to be completed by 2020.

News via: Mecanoo