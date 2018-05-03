World
Mecanoo Reveals Images (And a LEGO Model) of Competition-Winning Social Housing Proposal in Taiwan

Mecanoo Reveals Images (And a LEGO Model) of Competition-Winning Social Housing Proposal in Taiwan
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Mecanoo has released images of their competition-winning social housing proposal for the city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The 234-unit-scheme embodies Mecanoo’s philosophy towards social housing, “defined by flexibility, the right balance of private and communal spaces, mixing housing types, connection with the environment and identity.” Comprised of two buildings linked by a green canopy, the scheme is designed for a variety of users, including students, young families, the elderly, or people with special needs.

Masterplan. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

The scheme seeks to herald in a larger urban development of mixed-use buildings along a new green corridor. The two buildings, with forms defined by the triangular plot they occupy, feature ground floor commercial units to enhance street life and public spaces.

The east building contains most the scheme’s apartments, while the west building features a mixed-use program, including a gym, shared kitchen, reading room, and senior’s day-care center, as well as apartments. Meanwhile, a “Sky Park” spread over several floors, and connected by green terraces, seeks to act as a social hub to bring together residents and the local community.

Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Design concept. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

The scheme’s façade is shaped along a grid of vertical elements and windows, resulting in various playful rhythms, while the depth between the structure and exterior walls gives shade and cooling to interior spaces during the summer months. Green and white ceramic tiles infill a stucco surface, creating a playful composition along the façade to separate the scheme from its surroundings.

While the colored tiles are a typical feature of Taiwanese architecture, their application represents a departure from most housing blocks in Taiwan, with Mecanoo using the tiles to create a contrast between structure and walls, rather than using tiles to cover the walls entirely.

Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Lego model. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Having been chosen in 2016 by way of a design competition, construction of the scheme is expected to be completed by 2020.

News via: Mecanoo

  • Architects

    Mecanoo

  • Location

    No. 22, Ankang Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 802, Taiwan

  • Architect

    Mecanoo

  • Local Architect

    Chao Architects

  • Structural Engineer

    Supertek

  • Client

    Urban Development Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government, Taiwan

  • Awards

    1st Prize Competition

  • Area

    28600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2020

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Mecanoo Reveals Images (And a LEGO Model) of Competition-Winning Social Housing Proposal in Taiwan" 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893642/mecanoo-reveals-images-and-a-lego-model-of-competition-winning-social-housing-proposal-in-taiwan/> ISSN 0719-8884

