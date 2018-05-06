World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Designs Tea Houses Perfect for Stargazing

Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Designs Tea Houses Perfect for Stargazing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Designs Tea Houses Perfect for Stargazing
Save this picture!
Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Designs Tea Houses Perfect for Stargazing, © Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi

Japan-based Moriyuki Ochiai Architects have designed a cluster of tea rooms located in a rural area known as Bisei, in the Okayama Prefecture. This town is known as both the place where green tea was introduced to Japan and as a "sanctuary for stargazing", which inspired the firm's design to create a strong connection between the tea rooms and the surrounding scenery. 

Save this picture!
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
Save this picture!
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi

The site itself is located near rolling hills and mountain ranges, and year-round hosts events for the Astronomy Club, the Tea Ceremony Club, and various concerts and plays. Following with its notoriety as a perfect place to observe the stars, the tearooms are scattered throughout the landscape to act as a reflection of the sky, which expands endlessly.

The tea rooms themselves were developed to be small enclosures where visitors can perceive the minute details in nature. Painted in a variety of colors, each volume features openings which frame the landscape so that users can see the geometric forms across the site. The exterior of the tea houses are clad in mirrors to reflect the constantly changing environment.

Save this picture!
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi

The tea rooms can be experienced both as a "galaxy" of spaces which together create a new landscape or as individual pavilions that can be occupied one at a time.

Save this picture!
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi
© Fumio Araki, Yuta Takahashi

Project Credits:

Design Firm: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai, Jillian Lei, Xingguang Li, Marie Uno, Haruka Amano, Yuta Takahashi
Client: Irbisei, Nijigennomori/Pasona Group
Construction: Takei Construction
Special Paint: Osamu Yamaguchi
Paint: Masanao Uchida
Lighting: Color Kinetics Japan
Soundsystem: Yoshiyuki Kanamori
Videography: Kazuma Goto, Noriko Nishiguchi, Shinichi Hisamatsu, Hajime Kishii

News via: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Designs Tea Houses Perfect for Stargazing" 06 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893612/moriyuki-ochiai-architects-designs-tea-houses-perfect-for-stargazing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »