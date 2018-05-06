New Development in Toronto Is "Choreographed City-Building"

Save this picture! Courtesy of RioCan REIT and Allied Properties REIT

"The Well" is set to be one of the most ambitious urban developments Toronto has seen. Estimated to host nearly 10,000 people living and working daily, "The Well" includes over 1.5 million square feet of retail, office space and food services, as well as 1,800 residential units all spread throughout seven buildings flanked by Front, Spadina and Wellington in downtown Toronto.

"The Well" will include connections to public transit, airports and major highways with the main focus of the development being "to keep the things people want most within easy reach." In addition to the major building development, "The Well" will also include a vast green space along the southern edge with various spaces to eat, shop, live and play.

As with most urban development projects, it is the wide variety of spaces brought together by a cohesive design idea that makes the project so intriguing. Claude Cormier of Claude Cormier + Associés, the landscape architecture firm in the team of designers, said of "The Well", "This is choreographed city-building." Within the collection of programs is the idea that a sense of "exploration and discovery" is behind "The Well" experience. The relationships between the programs allow for community and individuality to thrive in unison.

Development partners behind "The Well" include RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties REIT. The development partners also joined forces with Enwave Energy Corporation to extend the existing water distribution system by building a new energy storage facility within "The Well."

Design partners include Adamson Associates as Executive Architect, Hariri Pontarini Architects as Office Architect, Building Design Partnership, BDP as Retail Architect, Claude Cormier + Associés as Landscape Architect, with architectsAlliance and Wallman Architects as Residential Architects.

News via: RioCan REIT and Allied Properties REIT.