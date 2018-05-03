HC House / FeA Studio

+ 37

Architects FeA Studio

Location Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Team Vu Nam Son, Vu Quynh Giao, Hoang Minh Dao

Contruction FeA Studio

Area 115.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hoang Dao

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in suburb of Ho Chi Minh City – the biggest city in Vietnam which has a limited land source. Designed for a family of 4, including parents and their 2 little sons, therefore spaciousness, airy feel and safety are the 3 most important criteria in the concept of the house. Intentional vivid paints provide a bright side to the kids’ life as well as a fun and happy living space for the whole family.

On the ground floor, boys can freely play around the front yard, back yard, garden, living and dining room. Mummy feels inspired to cook in the kitchen painted her favorite blue and dad sometimes can work at home in a yellow room at the end of the hallway.

Bedrooms are on first floor. Parent’s bedroom is placed behind, windows view to back yard, planted a lovely mango tree . Boys now are sharing a bedroom in front of which will be renovated into a shared space for family when they grow up. Then, the second floor and the back room on ground floor will be re-designed into private bedrooms for two adolescents.

The house is designed with concept of modern architecture while using some traditional materials such as red tile roof, patterned cement tiles, gralito. The front fence is shaped concave from a row of steel bars, provides not only a protective fence but also a visual impression.