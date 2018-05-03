World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. FeA Studio
  6. 2017
  7. HC House / FeA Studio

HC House / FeA Studio

  • 03:00 - 3 May, 2018
HC House / FeA Studio
© Hoang Dao
© Hoang Dao

© Hoang Dao

  • Architects

    FeA Studio

  • Location

    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Team

    Vu Nam Son, Vu Quynh Giao, Hoang Minh Dao

  • Contruction

    FeA Studio

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hoang Dao
© Hoang Dao
© Hoang Dao

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in suburb of Ho Chi Minh City – the biggest city in Vietnam which has a limited land source. Designed for a family of 4, including parents and their 2 little sons, therefore spaciousness, airy feel and safety are the 3 most important criteria in the concept of the house. Intentional vivid paints provide a bright side to the kids’ life as well as a fun and happy living space for the whole family.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Third floor plan
Third floor plan

On the ground floor, boys can freely play around the front yard, back yard, garden, living and dining room. Mummy feels inspired to cook in the kitchen painted her favorite blue and dad sometimes can work at home in a yellow room at the end of the hallway.

© Hoang Dao
© Hoang Dao

Bedrooms are on first floor. Parent’s bedroom is placed behind, windows view to back yard, planted a lovely mango tree . Boys now are sharing a bedroom in front of which will be renovated into a shared space for family when they grow up. Then, the second floor and the back room on ground floor will be re-designed into private bedrooms for two adolescents.

Section 01
Section 01
Section 02
Section 02

The house is designed with concept of modern architecture while using some traditional materials such as red tile roof, patterned cement tiles, gralito. The front fence is shaped concave from a row of steel bars, provides not only a protective fence but also a visual impression.

© Hoang Dao
© Hoang Dao

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "HC House / FeA Studio" 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893556/hc-house-fea-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

