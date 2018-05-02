World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. KTX archiLAB
  6. 2018
  7. Inami Koro / Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

Inami Koro / Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

  • 19:00 - 2 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Inami Koro / Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
Save this picture!
Inami Koro / Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB, West side. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
West side. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

South Facade. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB Protracted sharp eaves. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB View from Entrance. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB General view. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB + 17

  • Architects

    KTX archiLAB, Matsuya Art Works

  • Location

    Miki, Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan

  • Head Architect Designer

    Tetsuya Matsumoto

  • Area

    318.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
General view. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
General view. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

Text description provided by the architects. Udon is a Japanese traditional thick noodles dish still widely popular in today’s Japan. Inami Koro restaurant is reinventing the dish while keeping traditional techniques. Their New restaurant and shop in Miki city emulates their approach in an architectural way by giving the traditional wooden structure a new breath.

Save this picture!
View from Entrance. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
View from Entrance. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

While udon is believed to be introduced to the country during the Heian Era (8th, 12th century) the simplicity of its recipes and its nutritious values helped it surviving the ages and be almost the same dish today. Although Japanese architectural techniques and engineering have evolved during the last century and often needs highly skilled technician to execute them, the spaces serving udon kept the same aesthetics and graphic charter, wooden spaces, opaque walls, and an abundant wooden structure. Yet these spaces could be easily built by any Japanese carpenter.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The new shop for Inami Koro undergoes the same path that its noodles. It uses the traditional simple and efficient wooden structure, nevertheless creates an unusual space. it introduces transparency by changing the wood panels covering the structure into a glazed façade. The interior wooden walls turned up white provides a lighter and fresher atmosphere that conforms to contemporary spaces.

Save this picture!
Interior panorama. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
Interior panorama. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

The traditional techniques of roof making, still conventional in today’s housing industries, were also kept for making this new building. The only alteration occurs by pivoting the roof around the eaves edge. As a result, the ceiling is slant towards the center of the shop keeping enough space for the beams and further elements of the structure.

Save this picture!
South Glazed facade. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
South Glazed facade. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

The interior part facing the road is used as goods shop for the neighboring herb-garden. Miki city, owner of the facility is aiming to develop this new area under the name of Bessho Yume Kaido and this building is meant to be the emulator of the masterplan. The simplified contour of the building amplified by the sharp edges of the roof and the minimalistic lines of the wood pillars doubling as glass frame, all help creating a landmark visible from the nearby roads. The slant ceiling ending with indirect V-shaped Lights glows through the glazed façade to magnify the effect of landmark on the evenings.

Save this picture!
South Glazed facade. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
South Glazed facade. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

Inami koro is keeping the same ancestral techniques but adding few features that makes it a unique experience of an ordinary practice. The new herb-goods shop and udon restaurant undertakes an analogous attitude and reuse conventional architectural techniques to display the Edge of the Wood.

Save this picture!
Protracted sharp eaves. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB
Protracted sharp eaves. Image Courtesy of Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Japan
Cite: "Inami Koro / Matsuya Art Works + KTX archiLAB" 02 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893554/inami-koro-matsuya-art-works-plus-ktx-archilab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »