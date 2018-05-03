World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. MMBB Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 3 May, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos
Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    MMBB Arquitetos, Paulo Mendes da Rocha

  • Location

    R. 24 de Maio, 109 - República, São Paulo - SP, 01041-001, Brazil

  • Authors

    Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Fernando Mello Franco, Marta Moreira, Milton Braga

  • Team

    Adriano Bergemann, Ana Carina Costa, Ana Carolina Mamede, Cecília Góes, Eduardo Ferroni, Giovanni Meirelles, Gleuson Pinheiro, Guilherme Pianca, Jacques Rordorf, Lucas Vieira, Márcia Terazaki, Maria João Figueiredo, Marina Acayaba, Marina Sabino, Martin Benavidez, Vito Macchione, João Yamamoto, Rafael Monteiro, Rodrigo Brancher, Thiago Rolemberg

  • Area

    27865.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Nelson Kon

  • Structure

    Kurkdjian e Fruchtengarten Engenheiros Associados

  • Foundations

    MAG Projesolos Engenheiros Associados

  • Installations

    PHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos

  • Air Conditioning

    JMT Projetos

  • Acoustics

    Nepomuceno Acústica e Sônica

  • Scenic Elements

    J.C. Serroni

  • Sound

    Alexandre Sresnewsky

  • Lighting

    Rosane Haron (Espaço Luz) e Altimar Cypriano

  • Comfort

    Daltrini e Granado Arquitetura e Conforto Ambiental

  • Logic

    Marciano Engenharia

  • Property Supervision

    SI2 - Soluções Inteligentes

  • Vertical Transportation

    EMPRO Engenharia de Produção

  • Waterproofing

    PROASSP Acessória e Projetos

  • Concrete Flooring and Drainage

    LPE Engenharia e Consultoria

  • Frames

    AEC – Consultores

  • SESC Engineering

    Eng. Amilcar João Gay Filho, Eng. Humberto Bigaton, Eng. Alberto Costa Souza Neto

  • Furniture Equipment Team

    Ana Carolina Mamede, Gleuson Pinheiro, Julia Marques, Lucas Vieira, Maria João Figueiredo; Calculista - Marcelo Bianco; Consultoria Pintura - Miguel Pisaturo; Assentos - S.Moreno Metalúrgica; Armários volantes - Glafcon Indústria e Comércio de Artefatos de Metais; Mesas - Ponto Decore Móveis e Artigos de Decoração
    More Specs Less Specs
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that the process of transformation and development of cities like São Paulo is slowly adapting to the changes in the customs and way of life of the societies that build them. The new unit of SESC - a complex set of recreational facilities and services - that will occupy the headquarters building of the old Mesbla, found on the corner of 24 de Maio Street and Dom José de Barros Street, downtown São Paulo, is an exemplary problem of transformation in the built urban heritage.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Situation
Situation
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

With these premises, the proposed project intends, besides the simple use and adaptation of facilities that originally served the uses of nature so diverse to those that are being proposed, to contribute effectively to the desired recovery of such a remarkable area of the city through the following order of basic ideas:

  • Housing, with a square under the existing building, the idea of transforming the place. The "Square of SESC", with a gallery character of free passage, linked to the animation of the neighborhood;
  • Transforming the former underground garage into Café and Theater frankly linked to the 24 de Maio Street;
  • To create a new vertical circulation system that, in addition to meeting the safety requirements of the Works Code, is a clear and continuous circuit through the proposed ramp set, capable of transforming, in an architectural way, the wide public space of the city's enclosure in the various places of activities specific to the programs of the SESC in an unchained and playful way, a walk;
  • Distinguish the premises Restaurant, of free public use, at once above the Square and Administration of SESC;

Program Diagram
Program Diagram

  • Arrange some spaces in strategic levels with the sense of covered squares, without fence in the facades, suspended gardens - Coexistence square, Garden of the Pool;
  • Adopt two-level associations, with a large parquet flooring, with a double ceiling height, and upper and lower galleries for some of the program's items, to enhance spaces and avoid the monotony of simple overlapping type floors;
  • Building a "Square of the Sun" on the roof, with pool;
  • To make visible in the façades a character resulting from the new arrangement for the mass of the building, where one sees this unexpected succession of overlapping activities, a new and peculiar building in the city with its own character;
  • Concentrate and isolate the technical and mechanical facilities to support the various activities suggested in the program of the entity, thereby annexing the contiguous property in Dom José de Barros Street - abandoned a few years ago - for the construction of an auxiliary complex of services and machinery, Service Tower;

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In order to realize these transformations that, in fact, characterize the proposed project and inaugurate a new spatiality, from the point of view of the constructive techniques and prediction of facilities, the following measures were adopted:

  • The prompt demolition of parts of the existing set, which does not offend the original basic structure, including the covered hall of the old Mesbla to create a void inside the existing building;
  • The construction of a new independent structure, supported by four main pillars that cross the central void, which supports the large interspersed halls and the volume of the solarium with pool on the roof;

Section A
Section A

  • The downgrade of the area of the current garage underground to complete the volume of the Theater and its annexes, carefully respecting the limits of proximity and area of influence of existing foundations and neighboring constructions;
  • The feasibility of double floors and open circulation with the prediction of an elaborate smoke control mechanical system covering all levels of the building which, as needed by the Fire Department, complements the usual safety devices for a building intended for the proposed uses.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Demonstrating the virtues of the future life of the city, while claiming the privilege of occupying such a noble place of São Paulo - Viaduto do Chá, Municipal Theater, Barão de Itapetininga, São João Avenue, Praça da República - is the main aim of this project.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Brazil
Cite: "Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos" [Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos] 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893553/sesc-24-de-maio-paulo-mendes-da-rocha-plus-mmbb-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

