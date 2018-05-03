World
Edgar Morin University Library / ROPA & Associés Architectes

  • 05:00 - 3 May, 2018
Edgar Morin University Library / ROPA & Associés Architectes
Edgar Morin University Library / ROPA & Associés Architectes, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

  • Architects

    ROPA & Associés Architectes

  • Location

    99, avenue Jean-Baptiste Clément 93430 Villetaneuse, France

  • Project Manager

    Laurent Blondel

  • Furnishings Project Manager

    Françoise Sogno

  • Client

    Région Île-de-France

  • Client Delegate

    Saerp

  • Area

    6477.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Text description provided by the architects. The site is marked by the presence of the campus facing the town through the intermediary of the new library. Located at the edge of the campus, the new building curls around the old library to create a dynamic that heralds the development and renewal of the library and a harbinger of the future evolution of the campus. Constraints of the exiting urban plan led to a highly singular S-shaped construction footprint. The extension enclosed the initial volume of the library and defines the limits of the new public square. 

© Luc Boegly
The morphology of the new building is adapted and deformed while ensuring the continuity of the urban façade. Derived from the characteristics of the campus, aligned with the existing library (G+2) and rising in a movement that reveals the life of the reader unfolding inside the library and fitting into the urban landscape and the line traced by the tramway.  The size and the homogeneity of its façade, the new University Library stands out as a large scale public facility, fulfilling its role as interface and transition between the surrounding city and the university.

© Luc Boegly
Axonometric Schema
Axonometric Schema
© Luc Boegly
A thickness of concrete sculptured as the effigy of the BU PARIS XIII extends along the base of the new Place François Mitterrand, accompanying the sinuous design of the tramway line and mall, and affirming the presence of this facility designed for collective use, which has become the campus showcase in the public space. 

© Luc Boegly
North Elevation - Section AA
North Elevation - Section AA
© Luc Boegly
A glazed façade on the floors above is protected by vertical perforated stainless steel sunshades, introducing a thickness and a distance between exterior and interior and creating the interplay of light and shadow according to the time of day. In winter, in late afternoon and evening, all the activity inside the library is visible all the way up to the top of this volume standing like a lantern on its base. Stainless steel, a noble material, was used throughout with the intention of enhancing appearance and imbuing respect, and offering a new kind of relationship between the town and university users.

© Luc Boegly
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library France
Cite: "Edgar Morin University Library / ROPA & Associés Architectes" 03 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893539/edgar-morin-university-library-ropa-and-associes-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

