  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. Dan Webster Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. DWA NBD Studio / Dan Webster Architecture

DWA NBD Studio / Dan Webster Architecture

  • 17:00 - 1 May, 2018
DWA NBD Studio / Dan Webster Architecture
DWA NBD Studio / Dan Webster Architecture, © Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

© Eve Wilson © Eve Wilson © Eve Wilson © Eve Wilson + 13

© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. The shared studio of Nathan Burkett Design and Dan Webster Architecture was created by the pair in collaboration with renowned interior stylist, Simone Haag.

© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

The building (circa early 1900’s) has a colorful history of many forms of retail and industry, which attributed to its industrial canvas. Simone’s soft approach to furniture selection and styling effortlessly compliments the vision. The rich features and textures, combined with the exposed beams, brickwork and greenery, provide a space that is light, harmonious and a gift to creativity.

© Eve Wilson
© Eve Wilson

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Australia
