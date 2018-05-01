DWA NBD Studio / Dan Webster Architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationMelbourne VIC, Australia
-
Landscape DesignNathan Burkett Landscape Design
-
StylingSimone Haag
-
Site size400 m2
-
Area350.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The shared studio of Nathan Burkett Design and Dan Webster Architecture was created by the pair in collaboration with renowned interior stylist, Simone Haag.
The building (circa early 1900’s) has a colorful history of many forms of retail and industry, which attributed to its industrial canvas. Simone’s soft approach to furniture selection and styling effortlessly compliments the vision. The rich features and textures, combined with the exposed beams, brickwork and greenery, provide a space that is light, harmonious and a gift to creativity.