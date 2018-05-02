ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards Are Now Open for Nominations

This year, in partnership with MINI Clubman, we are launching a special award that highlights the best refurbishments of buildings and spaces from around the world.

Alongside MINI, we have decided to promote this category in the belief that one of the most sustainable ways to develop architecture now is through the recovery of existing structures. From urban renovations to new uses for former factories, or even simply giving new life to an old house, refurbishment projects demonstrate the flexibility of our existing cities and the many scales at which old buildings can be repurposed.

As in our Building of the Year Award, we entrust our readers with the responsibility of rewarding the best refurbishment projects in architecture—the designs that have had an impact on our profession. By voting, you are part of an impartial and distributed network of professionals who act as a jury to choose the most relevant works of the last eight years. Over the next 3 weeks, the collective intelligence of our audience will filter more than 450 projects to select 3 winners representing the best of architecture refurbishment published on ArchDaily.

This is your chance to reward the architecture you love—make your nomination for the Refurbishment in Architecture Award.

Save this picture! iD Town by O-office. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Process

During the next 3 weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings to create a fifteen projects shortlist, and then voting for 3 winners. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project per day (published between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017). This stage starts on May 2nd and ends on May 14th at 10:00AM EST. After this, Fifteen projects will move into the voting stage, starting May 15th and ending on May 21st at 10:00AM EST. The winners will be announced on May 22nd, 2018.

Save this picture! Moritzburg Museum by Nieto Sobejano. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2017 under the Refurbishment category are eligible for this award.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

Save this picture! Moritzburg Museum by Nieto Sobejano. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

First stage: Nominations

Starting May 2nd, 2018, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project. One nomination per day .

. Nomination ends on May 14th, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The fifteen projects with the most nominations will move on to the voting round.

Save this picture! Shed #19 by Andrea Oliva Architetto. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Second stage: Voting

On May 15th, 2018, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per day.

The voting round will end May 21st, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

Save this picture! iD Town by O-office. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per day. After the system reboot each day at midnight (EST)

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link:

Save this picture! Shed #19 by Andrea Oliva Architetto. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Winners

3 Winners will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on May 22nd, 2018.

Each winner will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 15 finalists and the winners can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The nomination process starts on May 2nd and ends May 14th, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The voting round starts on May 15th and ends May 21st, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The winners will be announced on May 8th, 2018.

Save this picture! Moritzburg Museum by Nieto Sobejano. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Important notes

All data of registered users will be kept private and will not be shared with 3rd parties.

After each stage, all nominations/votes will be checked. Votes submitted by fake/invalid registrations will be removed. All attempts to abuse the system, such as creating dummy accounts, suspicious behavior from individual IP addresses or any other techniques to generate nominations/votes in automated ways will be logged and reviewed for removal.

ArchDaily reserves the right to analyze the data during every stage of the Awards in order to ensure a fair process.

All questions should be sent to David Basulto, director of the awards, through our contact form.