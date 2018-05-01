World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Portugal
  5. spaceworkers
  6. 2017
  Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers

  • 05:00 - 1 May, 2018
Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers
Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 64

  • Architect

    spaceworkers

  • Location

    Alenquer, 2580, Portugal

  • Architects in Charge

    Henrique Marques, Rui Dinis

  • Team

    João Ortigão, Marco Santos, Tiago Maciel

  • Area

    175.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Furniture Design

    Bairro Design®

  • Finance Director

    Carla Duarte - CFO

  • Musealization - Concept and coordination

    Glorybox, lda

  • Musealization - Graphic Design

    Paulo Passos/Napperon

  • Musealization - Historical Research and Content Production

    Maria José Pimenta Ferro Tavares, Paulo Celso Fernandes Monteiro

  • Musealization - Assembly

    Glorybox, Lda., Eon- Industrias Criativas, A.M.S. Publicidade.

  • Multimedia - Coordination

    Eon- Industrias Criativas

  • Multimedia - Conception, Ideas and Scripts

    Paulo Celso Fernandes Monteiro

  • Multimedia - Image Collection

    Paulo Celso Fernandes Monteiro

  • Multimedia applications

    Eon, Industrias Criativas, Lda M&A Digital, Lda.

  • Client

    Município de Alenquer
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Intervening in an existing building is in itself a good challenge, when we have added centuries of history to the pre-existence, the challenge is even greater. The intervention focuses on the creation of an exhibition structure, alluding to the life and historical legacy of Damião de Gois, inside an old, restored church in Alenquer. The church, now emptied of this function, is now a "container" space with its own identity, marked by the geometry of its vaulted ceilings and the texture of its brick walls, with great plastic value.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The proposal seeks precisely to value the plastic characteristics of space and minimize its impact on pre-existence, respecting the existing, moving away from the walls, seeking a central position in space, assuming a geometry that is familiar to the building, originated by an offset to the shapes of the ceiling and walls, capturing the configuration of the void that exists in a kind of dark colored, fragmented nucleus that receives and organizes the exhibition and the visitors.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This nucleus, although fragmented, gives the visitor an idea of ​​virtual continuity, where their voids are understood as moments of pause and contemplation of the existent and as moments of penetration inside the nucleus, exploring this ancestral relationship of interior and exterior, which has fascinated us since the beginning of the project.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plan
Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The exhibition space is assumed as a delicate black element that invites its discovery and that stands out from the remaining chromatism of the existing space, without ever overlapping it but without losing its spatial characteristics.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Portugal
Cite: "Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers" [Museu Damião de Góis e as Vitimas da Inquisição / spaceworkers] 01 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893517/damiao-de-gois-museum-and-the-victims-of-the-inquisition-spaceworkers/> ISSN 0719-8884

