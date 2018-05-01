World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Luís Rebelo de Andrade
  6. 2017
  7. Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

  • 03:00 - 1 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade
Save this picture!
Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade, © João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

© João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães + 23

  • Collaborators

    Pedro Duarte Silva, Anna Buono

  • Construction

    Galdon Construction

  • Client

    Finn Lough Resort

  • Text

    Valério Romão
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. As everyone knows, all rainbows end in Ireland. And, as it is also known, at the end of the rainbow lies a pot of gold guarded by an attentive leprechaun. Exchange the leprechaun for the reception of the resort and the pot of gold for the SPA and you will get an idea of the magic involved in the experience of spending a few days at Finn Lough.

Save this picture!
Situation
Situation

With any luck, the day will welcome the traveller with sun timidly piercing the mist, revealing trees that for a few moments could be confused with looming giants, standing still. As the mist clears, the lake emerges, hills arise delineating the landscape and the volumes comprising the SPA. These are the result of the creative experimentation applied to this cube with its hip roof which inspired the composition of its different elements.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The exterior of the volumes is covered in a corrugated sheet whose oxidative treatment is purposely aimed at aging it faster. From its current golden hue, it will become a brownish colour that will be easily integrated among the surrounding trees. The sides of the cube that were redesigned inside are covered with burnt wood, contributing to disguise the volumes within the nature receiving them.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Following the trajectory, along which all the SPA’s facilities can be enjoyed, we reencounter along the way the various volumes removed from the original cube. The organization, colour and lighting of every space is different and specific, reflecting the therapeutic personality of each one of these spaces. And they appear as if verses of a poem whose meaning – like all good poems – is distinctive each time that it is read.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture United Kingdom
Cite: "Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade" [Finn Lough Resort Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade] 01 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893516/finn-lough-resort-spa-luis-rebelo-de-andrade/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »