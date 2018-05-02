World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. SeARCH
  6. 2016
  Summertime Housing / SeARCH

Summertime Housing / SeARCH

  03:00 - 2 May, 2018
Summertime Housing / SeARCH
Summertime Housing / SeARCH, Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

© Ossip van Duivenbode Courtesy of SeARCH

  • Architects

    SeARCH

  • Location

    George Gershwinlaan, 1082 LS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Bjarne Mastenbroek

  • Area

    26800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ossip van Duivenbode

  • Constructor

    BAM

  • Other participants

    Uda Visser, Marijn Mees, Andrea Verdecchia

  • Client

    AM development
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. The ZuidAs business district is pursuing the development of a lively residential area. The ‘Summertime’ apartments contribute to this with its human scale dimensions and playful appearance. 

Scheme 01
Scheme 01
Scheme 02
Scheme 02
Scheme 03
Scheme 03

‘Summertime’ consists of two pixelated towers. By stacking and shifting apartments as three-dimensional ‘Pixels’ SeARCH was able to maximize views, sunlight and privacy within a high-density urban environment. This clever offsetting of spaces stretches the relative distance between apartments, offers a large variety of outdoor space and increases the individual readability of the apartments. All while staying within the constraints of the urban plan.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH
Axonometric
Axonometric
Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

Spread across the two towers are 197 rental apartments, mostly for the middle-income segment. An interior atrium provides a generous naturally-lit entrance with subtly coloured balustrades wrapping the 10 floor high void. At ground level 1100 m2 of public space will be realized along with commercial space and a nursery. And below ground a parking garage with a capacity for 150 cars connects the two towers.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Coloured ceramic walls line the large entrance portal. The patterns are inspired by former Dutch bank notes, specifically the golden sunflower of the 50 Guilder and the light house of the 250 Guilder. The exterior facade is animated by the coloured glass balustrades of each apartment. Hues of pink and yellow form a gradient across the building and bring liveliness to the grey office-building dominated surroundings.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

This project embraces sustainability measures such as alternative energy generation, low temperature heating, grey water recycling and green roofs, meeting the high standard pursued by the municipality of Amsterdam.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

Cite: "Summertime Housing / SeARCH" 02 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893509/summertime-housing-search/> ISSN 0719-8884

