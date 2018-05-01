Villa GK / CORE Architects

+ 68

Architects CORE Architects

Location Vila do Bispo, Portugal

Architect in Charge Anabela Macieira

Area 330.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Alexander Bogorodskiy

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting on a Hill of Algarvian coast, in a calm neighborhood would be the gifted place with a stunning view of the ocean where Villa GK has its place. Thought to provide the best proﬁt from its most beneﬁts of living on the coast and on the well-known Portuguese weather, Villa GK, is a ground level building that features in its core a bioclimatic analysis and a green thinking side by side with the sleek and sophisticated contemporary design.

This 163,02 square meters footprint building is more compact on the north side and wide open on the south side where is the living open space. This living space is thus protected by the two double rooms on the north facade, acting as a thermal barrier wisely positioned. In addition, there’s the possibility for one of these rooms become independent bringing ﬂexibility to the solution in case of willing of diﬀerent uses in the future.

From the preliminary analysis, it also allowed managing with sunlight and wind to optimize passive climatization and natural lighting provided by wide windows that assign to the living room a big picture of the breath-taking landscape with the pool, the garden and the ocean sometimes blending with the skies.

On the other hand, shading strategies are wisely applied not only to control the insolation but also to not compromise rooms privacy, giving, in the end, an interesting individuality to the whole building. Outside it’s possible to climb up the side stairs made of steel to reach the roof terrace and a higher perspective of the landscape.

The construction technique is an important feature regarding the control of energy gains and loses. The walls are made of "Tabicesa" Thermal Brick side by side with high-performance insulation (by exterior facade) and triple glass Windows. The indoor plaster is made of clay resulting in an good indoor air quality.

Green energy sources were also applied in this green way of thinking architecture, where the heating and cooling are provided by a geothermal heat pump and there is a system of clean water reusing. All these dialogues between the rural living and the contemporary design providing an undeniably pleasant atmosphere to this peaceful retreat.