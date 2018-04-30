World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United States
  5. A+I
  6. 2017
  7. Horizon Media Expansion / A+I

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Horizon Media Expansion / A+I

  • 15:00 - 30 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Horizon Media Expansion / A+I
Save this picture!
Horizon Media Expansion / A+I, © Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

© Magda Biernat © Magda Biernat © Magda Biernat © Magda Biernat + 17

  • Architects

    A+I

  • Location

    Hudson Square, New York, NY, United States

  • Area

    120000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Magda Biernat

  • Founding Principals

    Brad Zizmor & Dag Folger

  • Senior Associate

    Phil Ward

  • Associate

    Tony Moon, Cheryl Baxter

  • Designers

    Brita Everitt, Filip Szafranski , Kyle Digby, Bren Galvez-Moretti, Ryan Erb, Dylan Hames, Margarida Baptista

  • Interior Designer

    Helle Maach

  • Lighting Designer

    Lighting Workshop

  • MEP Engineer

    AMA Consulting Engineers

  • Structural Engineer

    Severud Associates

  • Telecom Consultant

    TM Technology Partners, Inc.

  • GC

    Reidy Contracting Group

  • Cost Consultants

    VVA Project Managers & Consultants

  • Code Consultant

    Milrose Consultants

  • Audio/Visual

    Presentation Products, Inc.

  • Office Furniture

    Empire Office, Studio Tag

  • Signage

    RPM Identity
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

Text description provided by the architects. Horizon Media’s rapid growth necessitated the new expansion to occupy 5 contiguous floors at their Hudson Square location Headquarters. A programmatic study of their needs and growth throughout the years of was used to develop a strategy to allow flexibility within workstations while also adapting to different types of working to meet the evolving needs of their new reality.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat
Save this picture!
Eleventh Floor Plan
Eleventh Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

Horizon Media’s NY Headquarters now incorporates an amenity the employees lovingly refer to as “The Local.” This full-service pantry space can accommodate up to 300 people allowing for small shared meals and flexible enough for entertaining large groups. The pantry accommodates food storage for 1,500 employees.  

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

“The Local” is also a new social hub that will be utilized by employees and their guests to allow for new interactions between groups who rarely interact with such a gigantic company. The space is also equipped to connect digitally to other gathering spaces in the office by broadcasting events and all-hands meetings to the company. Employee experience is further enriched with smaller programmatic amenities such as a photo booth, live video feed “window to the LA office”, and a smaller private dining area for smaller social gatherings.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

The training room, colloquially named the "garden", is a space developed to instruct, discuss and collaborate. Custom loveseat seating on radiating tiers allows participants to face each other and offer breakout spaces in the upper tiers behind the seating. Hung from the center of the seating is a "Jumbotron" used to facilitate presentations while allowing full unobstructed views of the other seats and the presenter. Horizon Media will also be able to connect virtually to other gathering spaces for all-hands meetings and other events.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat
Save this picture!
Twelfth Floor Plan
Twelfth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat
© Magda Biernat

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "Horizon Media Expansion / A+I" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893490/horizon-media-expansion-a-plus-i/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »