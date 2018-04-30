Horizon Media Expansion / A+I

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Horizon Media’s rapid growth necessitated the new expansion to occupy 5 contiguous floors at their Hudson Square location Headquarters. A programmatic study of their needs and growth throughout the years of was used to develop a strategy to allow flexibility within workstations while also adapting to different types of working to meet the evolving needs of their new reality.

Horizon Media’s NY Headquarters now incorporates an amenity the employees lovingly refer to as “The Local.” This full-service pantry space can accommodate up to 300 people allowing for small shared meals and flexible enough for entertaining large groups. The pantry accommodates food storage for 1,500 employees.

“The Local” is also a new social hub that will be utilized by employees and their guests to allow for new interactions between groups who rarely interact with such a gigantic company. The space is also equipped to connect digitally to other gathering spaces in the office by broadcasting events and all-hands meetings to the company. Employee experience is further enriched with smaller programmatic amenities such as a photo booth, live video feed “window to the LA office”, and a smaller private dining area for smaller social gatherings.

The training room, colloquially named the "garden", is a space developed to instruct, discuss and collaborate. Custom loveseat seating on radiating tiers allows participants to face each other and offer breakout spaces in the upper tiers behind the seating. Hung from the center of the seating is a "Jumbotron" used to facilitate presentations while allowing full unobstructed views of the other seats and the presenter. Horizon Media will also be able to connect virtually to other gathering spaces for all-hands meetings and other events.