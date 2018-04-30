World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Greece
  5. Plaini and Karahalios Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Apartment in Korydallos / Plaini and Karahalios Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment in Korydallos / Plaini and Karahalios Architects

  • 05:00 - 30 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment in Korydallos / Plaini and Karahalios Architects
Save this picture!
Apartment in Korydallos / Plaini and Karahalios Architects, © Nikos Papageorgiou
© Nikos Papageorgiou

© Nikos Papageorgiou © Nikos Papageorgiou © Nikos Papageorgiou © Nikos Papageorgiou + 10

Save this picture!
© Nikos Papageorgiou
© Nikos Papageorgiou

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the transformation of a 1980’s apartment to an optimum living space for a family of four. A public family area and three private rooms had to be accommodated in 80m2.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The arrangement of the apartment was reshuffled. The scheme became a sequence of spaces interlocking to each other, a traveling through subspaces. Every subspace is a threshold to the adjacent areas. The use of color and different materials on all surfaces outline the distinct boundaries.

Save this picture!
© Nikos Papageorgiou
© Nikos Papageorgiou

The public area comprises of the following places: the pink entrance hall, the white living room, the birch dining area and the blue kitchen. The latter serves as a transition to the private areas. The bedrooms are organized alongside the corridor and they enclose the black box, a structure that contains the bathroom and the closets.

Save this picture!
© Nikos Papageorgiou
© Nikos Papageorgiou

The heart of the apartment is the dining area. Birchwood panels cover the walls, the floor, and the ceiling. By lowering the height, the threshold condition is accentuated. The area functions as a fragment of intensity and pause. From that place of gathering and co-existence, the sequential condition of the apartment becomes an everyday experience for the family.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Greece
Cite: "Apartment in Korydallos / Plaini and Karahalios Architects" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893489/apartment-in-korydallos-plaini-and-karahalios-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »