Construction of Heatherwick's Pier 55 is Underway (Again)

© Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

Construction has resumed on the Thomas Heatherwick-designed Pier 55 on the Hudson River in New York. Almost eight months since the scheme was officially abandoned by primary backer Barry Diller due to soaring costs, work has resumed on the site following negotiations between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Diller and the civic organization City Club in October 2017. The Architect’s Newspaper has reported that the scheme’s walkways are currently under construction, with concrete piles being laid into the river.

Save this picture! © Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

The $170 million Pier 55 was designed by Thomas Heatherwick’s studio to be a lush undulating landscape, raised atop 300 mushroom-shaped concrete columns placed 186 feet off of the Hudson River shoreline. Functioning as both an outdoor performance venue, a marine sanctuary for striped bass, and a guard for the city against storms, the scheme was to feature an 800-seat amphitheater access via two doc-like pathways connecting back to the New York City shoreline.

Save this picture! © Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

With preparatory work underway in March 2017, the scheme ran aground following a ruling by a United States District Court judge that the scheme would require an intense wildlife impact review. Primary backer Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActive Corporation subsequently announced in September 2017 that the scheme was unviable due to a soaring $250 million price tags, and unforeseen environmental concerns.

Save this picture! © Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

However, as a result of mediations and a $50 million pledge by Gov. Cuomo, construction is now underway once again. The two walkways connecting the scheme to the New York waterfront have been laid, as evidenced in photographs taken by CityReality last week.

Save this picture! © Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

Pier 55 is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

News via: The Architect's Newspaper

