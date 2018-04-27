World
BIG, OMA, and MVRDV Among Shortlisted Firms for Melbourne Landmark Competition

The shortlist for a new landmark project in Melbourne has been announced, comprising award-winning global architects such as Bjarke Ingels Group, MVRDV, and OMA. For the “Southbank by Beulah” mixed-use development, the shortlisted architects will engage in a design competition working in collaboration with local Australian firms, each producing a design proposal for Melbourne’s BMW Southbank site.

With an end value in excess of $2 billion, Southbank by Beulah will be the first large-scale private project adhering to the Australian Institute of Architecture guidelines, while the design competition will be chaired by a jury of seven regarded individuals from academic, architectural, property and government sectors.

Award-winning architects featuring in the shortlist include Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) in collaboration with Fender KatsalidisCoop Himmelb(l)au with Architectus, MAD Architects with Elenberg Fraser, MVRDV with Woods BagotOMA with Conrad Gargett, and UNStudio with Cox Architecture.

These architects are known to push boundaries and have worked on progressive large-scale projects across the globe that have redefined architecture. Our vision for the site is to create a landmark that innovates and redefines the way the built environment responds to how Melburnians and visitors live, work and interact, and each of the shortlisted architects have adopted this vision in their own way.
-Adelene Teh, Executive Director, Beulah International

The shortlisted teams will present their initial concepts to the jury on Thursday 17th May, with a winning design selected in July.

News via: Beulah International

