World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. dongqi Architects
  6. 2018
  7. IMV Digital Products Retail Store / dongqi Architects

IMV Digital Products Retail Store / dongqi Architects

  • 21:00 - 20 September, 2019
  • Curated by Joanna Wong
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
IMV Digital Products Retail Store / dongqi Architects
Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

© Raitt Liu © Raitt Liu © Raitt Liu © Raitt Liu + 14

  • Interiors Designers

    dongqi Architects

  • Location

    Fuchun Rd, Xincheng Shangquan, Jianggan Qu, Hangzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Category

    Retail

  • Designers in Charge

    Jiang Nan, Jinfan Xie, Jianglin Qian

  • Area

    122.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Raitt Liu
Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

Text description provided by the architects. IMV digital products retail store designed by dongqi Architects is located on the first floor, Hangzhou Raffles City. By creating unique space and lighting environment, architects provide good visual identity of its electronic products.

Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

The space have been divided into two parts, which are the interacting area and displaying area. In order to attract customers and emphasis the openness of the store, the outside of the space closed to the main circulation has been distributed into the displaying area, mainly for those interacting products. The inside of the space is filled with triangle exhibition booth that connect different circulation. It allows customers to experience both space and products freely.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

In terms of the exhibition booth design, acrylic has been considered by designers. About 52 acrylic pipes together with several pieces of acrylic plates creates a full height triangular pyramid illuminant. The partial light among different exhibition booth shows the special and free distribution of the space and circulation. It reflects the concept of the information technology and data flow.

Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

The head of elevation inclines towards interior space and use laser perforated steel plate as material. The pattern is generated by the informational technology and the blue light can penetrate through the perforated steel plate, which is a good way to strengthen the theme of the technology.

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

The stainless steel of all the counter including service counter and the displaying wall counter has been processed specially, which can increase the refraction among different steel. As a result, the counter has been perfectly hidden and the lighting acrylic jump into the sight of the customers. Such a design blur the boundary of and increase the depth of the space.

Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

The multi-media screen is combined with the column and wall, which can possibly promote the advertisement of the products by its multi-directional exhibition. Meanwhile, as an essential part of the space, the screen is not only provide another variety displaying method, but also enhance the technology atmosphere of the space.

Save this picture!
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
dongqi Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail China
Cite: "IMV Digital Products Retail Store / dongqi Architects" 20 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893415/imv-digital-products-retail-store-dongqi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Raitt Liu

IMV 智能品牌买手店（杭州来福士店）/ 栋栖建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream