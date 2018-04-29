World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Racetrack
  4. Spain
  5. OOIIO Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Horse Stables in Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Horse Stables in Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 29 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Horse Stables in Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Horse Stables in Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura, © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo + 23

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

Text description provided by the architects. OOIIO Architecture developed a deep refurbishment in a cattle farm, located in a privileged enclave of the fields of Castilla, to adapt it to sports facilities for the training and care of jumping competition horses

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The architects task consisted of integrating a horse riding field into a large traditional country house and reforming old stables to bring them up to date, so the new group of buildings will become first class riding horses facilities, at the service of some beautiful competition horses, which They are undoubtedly the real protagonists of this place, where every detail is designed for them, so that they feel as comfortable as possible.

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

A horse riding arena is ultimately a large quadrangular space, bounded by four fences, with soft ground where riders and horses are trained, in this case for jumping competitions, a discipline of horse riding consisting of crossing a course of several obstacles on horseback constructed with bars, without committing any fault or toppling. The tests are disputed following several scales: against clock, hunting, power, with chronometer, etc. and they are classified into different groups according to the heights, which range between 1'10 m. and 1'60 m.

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

The original building was in the shape of a rectangle, with a central courtyard that acts as an outdoor arena and, in order to train on rainy days, it is decided to build the new covered riding arena, demolishing one of the arms of the rectangle and integrating the new construction with the rest of the great country house.

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

The new building has as its ultimate goal to protect from inclement weather, but also had to have good lighting as neutral as possible. Lots of light but well distributed, they did not want shadows that could distract or confuse the horses when jumping, so it is decided to open skylights on the north deck, which fill the interior with natural light, without a single ray of the strong Spanish sunlight inside.

Save this picture!
Section. Image © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Section. Image © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Save this picture!
Section 03. Image © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Section 03. Image © OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The arena was then solved by large porches that spaced a distance of 30 meters each, with broken triangular beams that make up a singular gable roof, integrated with the rest of the building, which opens to the north light with a succession of skylights in peak that let light through the soul of the beams of each portico, as if it were the gills of a shark.

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

The new roof formed by that repetition of skylights, and seen from the distance in the beautiful the landscape around the farm, is shown as a repetition of frozen waves in the middle of a vast expanse of field around it.

The traditional pre-existing building seems to embrace the new element as if to integrate it into the whole. The colour of the walls made with large pieces of prefabricated concrete that close the riding arena, the doors and carpentry, the roof, in short all the external aspect of the new element, wants to imitate and integrate into what was already there.

Save this picture!
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo
© OOIIO Arquitectura, Josefotoinmo

The blocks that surround the new piece, were refurbished and adapted to become first level sports facilities, fully equipped. So the riders, caregivers and, mainly the horses can enjoy, train and rest comfortably.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Racetrack Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Horse Stables in Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura" [Picadero de Caballos en Finca Ganadera / OOIIO Arquitectura] 29 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893405/horse-stables-in-finca-ganadera-ooiio-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »