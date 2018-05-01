New Extension for Revit Exports Models Directly to Sketchfab for Online Sharing

Sketchfab, the powerful architectural visualization software and database, has released a new extension for Revit. Adding Revit to Sketchfab's extensive list of software add-ons is a big win for the Building Information Modeling (BIM) community. The new extension will allow Revit users to export models and scenes directly to Sketchfab, where they can be viewed in 3D and virtual reality from any device simply by following a link.

Sketchfab's jump into the BIM scene allows for complex and detailed building models done in Revit to be quickly shared and reviewed with clients. The extension strips away the majority of BIM-related information in the model, leaving the essential geometric and visualization information needed to create the VR and animation compatible models.

To see if this new tool fits into your workflow, you can find out more about Sketchfab and the Revit extension here.