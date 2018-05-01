World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Extension for Revit Exports Models Directly to Sketchfab for Online Sharing

New Extension for Revit Exports Models Directly to Sketchfab for Online Sharing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Extension for Revit Exports Models Directly to Sketchfab for Online Sharing

Sketchfab, the powerful architectural visualization software and database, has released a new extension for Revit. Adding Revit to Sketchfab's extensive list of software add-ons is a big win for the Building Information Modeling (BIM) community. The new extension will allow Revit users to export models and scenes directly to Sketchfab, where they can be viewed in 3D and virtual reality from any device simply by following a link. 

Winter Garden by Larose McCallum architects on Sketchfab

Sketchfab's jump into the BIM scene allows for complex and detailed building models done in Revit to be quickly shared and reviewed with clients. The extension strips away the majority of BIM-related information in the model, leaving the essential geometric and visualization information needed to create the VR and animation compatible models.

To see if this new tool fits into your workflow, you can find out more about Sketchfab and the Revit extension here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "New Extension for Revit Exports Models Directly to Sketchfab for Online Sharing" 01 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893389/sketchfab-releases-new-vr-and-animation-extension-for-revit/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »