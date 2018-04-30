World
  3. House Plans Under 50 Square Meters: 26 More Helpful Examples of Small-Scale Living

House Plans Under 50 Square Meters: 26 More Helpful Examples of Small-Scale Living

Save this picture!
Designing the interior of an apartment when you have very little space to work with is certainly a challenge. We all know that a home should be as comfortable as possible for its inhabitants, but when we have only a few square meters to work with and the essential functions of the home to distribute, finding an efficient layout is not easy. Following our popular selection of houses under 100 square meters, we've gone one better: a selection of 26 floor plans between 20 and 50 square meters to inspire you in your own spatially-challenged designs.

From 20 to 29 Square Meters 

Batipin Flat / studioWOK

© Federico Villa
© Federico Villa
Cortesía de studioWOK
Cortesía de studioWOK

29m2 / 3XA

© S.Zajaczkowski
© S.Zajaczkowski
Cortesía de 3XA
Cortesía de 3XA

22m2 Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Cortesía de A Little Design
Cortesía de A Little Design

Biombombastic / elii

© Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero
© Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero
Cortesía de elii
Cortesía de elii

Darlinghurst Apartment / Brad Swartz Architect

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Cortesía de Brad Swartz Architect
Cortesía de Brad Swartz Architect

Montmartre Apartment / SWAN Architectes

© Maxime Vantorre
© Maxime Vantorre
Cortesía de SWAN Architectes
Cortesía de SWAN Architectes

From 30 to 39 Square Meters

Riviera Cabin / llabb

© Anna Positano
© Anna Positano
Cortesía de llabb
Cortesía de llabb

Yojigen Poketto / elii

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Cortesía de elii
Cortesía de elii

35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Cortesía de Studio Bazi
Cortesía de Studio Bazi

Small and Sculpted Studio Apartment / Catseye Bay Design

© Kat Lu
© Kat Lu
Cortesía de Catseye Bay Design
Cortesía de Catseye Bay Design

30m2 Flat in Paris / Richard Guilbault

© Meero
© Meero
Cortesía de Richard Guilbault
Cortesía de Richard Guilbault

Apartment 37 / Atelier Mearc

© Lu Haha
© Lu Haha
Cortesía de Atelier Mearc
Cortesía de Atelier Mearc

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Cortesía de Estúdio BRA
Cortesía de Estúdio BRA

HB6B / Karin Matz

Cortesía de Karin Matz
Cortesía de Karin Matz
Cortesía de Karin Matz
Cortesía de Karin Matz

Apartment in Paris / UBALT

Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT

BB 501 / JAM

Cortesía de JAM
Cortesía de JAM
Cortesía de JAM
Cortesía de JAM

From 40 to 49 Square Meters

Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates

© Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi
Cortesía de Yuichi Yoshida & associates
Cortesía de Yuichi Yoshida & associates

Xchange Apartments / TANK

Cortesía de TANK
Cortesía de TANK
Cortesía de TANK
Cortesía de TANK

Apartment In Vilnius Old Town / Interjero Architektūra

© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Cortesía de Interjero Architektūra
Cortesía de Interjero Architektūra

Gorki / Ruetemple

Cortesía de Ruetemple
Cortesía de Ruetemple
Cortesía de Ruetemple
Cortesía de Ruetemple

Raval Hideout / Eva Cotman

Cortesía de Eva Cotman
Cortesía de Eva Cotman
Cortesía de Eva Cotman
Cortesía de Eva Cotman

END THE ROC / nook architects

© Yago Partal
© Yago Partal
Cortesía de nook architects
Cortesía de nook architects

Bazillion / YCL Studio

© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Cortesía de YCL Studio
Cortesía de YCL Studio

Bath Kitchen House / Takeshi Shikauchi

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Cortesía de Takeshi Shikauchi
Cortesía de Takeshi Shikauchi

Water Rhythm / Beige Design

© Ulso Tsang
© Ulso Tsang
Cortesía de Beige Design
Cortesía de Beige Design

Apartment Filippo / Studio Alexander Fehre

Cortesía de Studio Alexander Fehre
Cortesía de Studio Alexander Fehre
Cortesía de Studio Alexander Fehre
Cortesía de Studio Alexander Fehre
Cite: María Francisca González. "House Plans Under 50 Square Meters: 26 More Helpful Examples of Small-Scale Living" [Planos de departamentos de menos de 50 m2] 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893384/house-plans-under-50-square-meters-26-more-helpful-examples-of-small-scale-living/> ISSN 0719-8884

