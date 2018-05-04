World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Matt Fajkus Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Creekbluff Studio / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Creekbluff Studio / Matt Fajkus Architecture

  • 17:00 - 4 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Creekbluff Studio / Matt Fajkus Architecture
Save this picture!
Creekbluff Studio / Matt Fajkus Architecture , © Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

© Charles Davis Smith © Charles Davis Smith © Charles Davis Smith © Charles Davis Smith + 15

  • General Contractor

    A.R. Lucas Construction Company

  • Photography Logistic Support

    Nitsche Events
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

Text description provided by the architects. Despite mathematical logic, sometimes 1 + 1 = 3. The home office addition not only complements the existing house and balances the dynamic West Austin lot but also created a newly framed portal to an adjacent creek and a rich landscape beyond. As a flexible space for both working and entertaining, the addition is fit for three to five employees while accommodating gatherings and parties.

Save this picture!
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

The solid front facade is clad with wood and stucco, minimal and subtle yet tailored to the privacy needs of the clients who work in the financial sector. By offsetting the wood panel portion of the front wall, the office harvests daylight from the street elevation through side windows that are hidden from the street view. A glass entry connects the new to the existing, offering a clear view of and direct access to the unique natural beauty of the site.

Save this picture!
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

Unlike its solid front, the back side of the home office opens up to the outdoors with large windows, floor to ceiling glass sliding doors and a patio tucked between tree canopies overlooking the creek. Wood ceilings extend out, further strengthening the indoor and outdoor connection. In addition to the two individual office spaces, an operable wall divides the main space when needed. The roofline of the new addition has been kept true to the existing house's midcentury modern tradition, yet with a new twist in detailing and material appropriation.

Save this picture!
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "Creekbluff Studio / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 04 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893367/creekbluff-studio-matt-fajkus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »