  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. ALTS Design Office
  6. 2018
  7. Shimotoyama House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Shimotoyama House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

  • 20:00 - 1 May, 2018
Shimotoyama House Renovation / ALTS Design Office
Shimotoyama House Renovation / ALTS Design Office, © Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

© Kenta Kawamura

  • Creative Director, Design Director, Art Director

    Sumiou Mizumoto

  • Lot Area

    656.61 m2

  • Floor Space

    169.77 m2

  • 1st Floor Area

    169.77 m2

  • 2nd Floor Area

    90.23 m2
    More Specs
© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

Text description provided by the architects. In the surrounding is the countryside landscape, in a 53 yr old Japanese house of 80 tsubos, the young couple and their children purchased it for residence and decided to renovate.

© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

Making the new concept of living a new life in a 53 yr old Japanese house 53 years ago and continuing to the next generation, we can hope to harmonize between the good ancient things with new things and thought of a house that can interconnect the middle area.

© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

First of all, we removed the part which was expanded and renovated in the 53 years of construction, returned to the original ricefield character style, and tried to insert new elements there.

© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

The Original Japanese style room was made into a garden, and the edge side was made to be outside, adding external factors, creating a comfort of the space where various elements interweave. The rich space was created by externalizing the interior and inserting new things while leaving the old stuff.

© Kenta Kawamura
© Kenta Kawamura

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Shimotoyama House Renovation / ALTS Design Office" 01 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893359/shimotoyama-house-renovation-alts-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

