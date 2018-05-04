World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Altereco Design
  6. 2016
  7. Melbourne Vernacular / Altereco Design

Melbourne Vernacular / Altereco Design

  • 22:00 - 4 May, 2018
Melbourne Vernacular / Altereco Design
Melbourne Vernacular / Altereco Design, © Nikole Ramsay
© Nikole Ramsay
Text description provided by the architects. This hundred-year-old worker’s cottage in Yarraville was renovated with a meticulous approach to sustainability. We were fortunate to be engaged by clients who aspired to leave as small a carbon footprint to their new home as possible. The clients took a mindful approach not only to the design of the building but to the building process itself, requesting to keep as much of the original structure as was feasibly possible.

© Nikole Ramsay
The environmentally conscious owners painstakingly removed decayed and dilapidated parts of the house. They cleverly identified an opportunity to use the original red brick paving from the backyard as an internal feature wall and an external brick wall. Original Bluestone foundations and paving were reused for all front paving. The kitchen was made by local company Cantilever Interiors using reconstituted stone by Consentino made up of 80% recycled content with a low VOC finish.

© Nikole Ramsay
© Nikole Ramsay
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nikole Ramsay
Altereco Design employed a savvy design approach that enables passive heating and cooling inside; not only does the aforementioned red brick wall create a pleasing aesthetic, it performs as thermal mass for the building. When it came to the great outdoors, “water-wise” and native plants were used in the garden beds - all of this topped off with an insulating green roof.

© Nikole Ramsay
This industrious approach to build and design reduces associated wasted energy (often synonymous with demolishing the old and building something shiny, modern and new), all the while successfully preserving and celebrating the certain charm that comes with a house of this era.

© Nikole Ramsay
Products:

Wood Steel Brick

Cite: "Melbourne Vernacular / Altereco Design" 04 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893353/melbourne-vernacular-altereco-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

