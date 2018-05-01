This Instagram Account Uses Paper Cut-Outs to Turn Architecture Into Surreal Scenes

Have you ever thought a building looked suspiciously similar to a futuristic tank? Or, perhaps a gothic spire was eerily reminiscent of a matchstick? You’re not alone. Rich McCor, aka paperboy, has been traveling the world since 2015 filling his Instagram account with whimsical photographs of black paper cut-outs that transform often serious works of architecture into playful cartoon-like images.

Taking Christoph Niemann’s surreal account abstractsunday as a starting point, McCor was inspired to disrupt the norms of architecture and embellish the everyday. Though the account originally began while McCor was exploring the UK “it's taken me way beyond London to corners of the world I never thought I'd see,” he says. It’s easy to see why his humorous images of golf ball domes, beach-side creatures, and a pyramid-turned-magic trick have garnered McCor over 350k followers.

Wellington has a few nicknames but when Peter Jackson made this his base for the production of Lord Of The Rings, it earned another nickname- Wellywood. It's here that that geniuses from nearby Weta Workshop dreamt up the designs for Gollum, King Kong, the aliens in District 9 & the Avatars in Avatar. I thought I'd use one of the City's landmarks to create a British icon to join the other screen stars here

I've just checked into Barcelona for the next five days to explore the Catalan Capital but I'm also trying out some of the best hotels over here with @hotelsdotcom. All of my trips to Barcelona in the past have been super quick, so I'm really looking forward to getting beyond the city centre this time and doing things like the mountains of Montserrat as well as having some time to track down the tastiest tapas (recommendations very much welcome). Nothing beats ending a trip feeling like I've experienced as much as I can- I'm not a sit on a beach for a week sort of guy- so I'm pretty sure I'm going to have sore feet come Wednesday but I'm looking forward to a rewarding time here

My Book is out on Tuesday in North America! Bursting with images from around the world (including loads I really want to post on here but I've promised myself to keep them exclusive to the book). There's plenty of surprising facts and stories accompanying each image and a whole section at the back with some of photos that didn't work at all.

So Barcelona is a major city, but I am so surprised how peaceful it is first thing in the morning- especially from the rooftop of Barceló Raval, where I've been staying the past few nights with @hotelsdotcom. It's been the perfect spot for 360 views at sunrise, not least because I've been able to hop back into bed right after getting the shots

I am loving this city, it's so much fun to play with! I've been racing around getting some fun shots for @hotelsdotcom (head to their page to see some of them) and in between that I've been trying to see & do as much as I can as well as try out some of the food recommendations you guys kindly sent my way

"I'm not bad, I'm just d̶r̶a̶w̶n̶ built that way", Jessica Rabbit

My #Rampage around the UK continues here in Bristol where I've let loose the film's Giant Wolf on the Clifton Suspension Bridge (You'll be pleased to know the special FX in the film are a lot more superior than mine). The film is out across the UK right now!

The last stop on my #Rampage around the UK was here at Stonehenge where I played around with the film's biggest star - George. It's been a cool adventure exploring my home country whilst doing something a bit different with my cutouts so thanks for riding along. Don't forget Rampage is out now across the UK

I loved Wellington! We didn't get too long in the Capital but I managed to cram in the incredible @te_papa museum before riding the @wellingtoncablecar up the hill to find the Gardens Magic Festival. I ended the night in a few bars with the Topdeck gang. A buzzy day

Famous Landmarks Reimagined with Paper Cutouts For the past few months, Rich McCor has been traveling around the world reimagining famous landmarks with paper cutouts. Starting with some research on the locations he visits, McCor shifts between finding instant inspiration and letting his subconscious drive his creations: "After doing the first few cut-outs, I think my brain learned to look for quirky shapes and ideas in architecture and everyday objects; it's a pretty good mental exercise."