World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. b l a n k s t u d i o
  6. 2017
  7. Maxime Residence / b l a n k s t u d i o

Maxime Residence / b l a n k s t u d i o

  • 02:00 - 27 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Maxime Residence / b l a n k s t u d i o
Save this picture!
Maxime Residence / b l a n k s t u d i o, © BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

© BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE + 17

  • Architects

    b l a n k s t u d i o

  • Location

    Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Ukrit Borwornsin, Satawatch Katlivong, Palida Settasuporn, Naphitchaya Phermsang-ngam

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    BLINE SPACE
Save this picture!
© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

Text description provided by the architects. As the house is situated amongst the flower yard, it is designed with regard to well connect to nature and surrounding context. A wide and long terrace, open spaces, and stone wall are the main architectural elements that are used in the built. The building is divided into three sections: a parlor, a master quarter, and service area. The semi-outdoor terrace connects each section that makes indoor airy and light-filled in every area.

Save this picture!
© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

The terrace and the long roof stretching out of the building create the functional spaces and protect from the sunlight. The skylight above the hallways and a restroom is designed to allow natural sunlight to come in and make the house bright all day long.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The stone walls are the main elements that are used to separate between public spaces and private zones. They mainly work as a cover of privacy. Two parallel stone walls are designed to enclose the private space. They are placed a bit overlapped that make open spaces for two bedrooms. The space opens to two bedrooms that creates the feeling of privacy as it is far away from the public spaces, but still allows the user to view the pleasant natural atmosphere around house.

Save this picture!
© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

Moreover, the stone wall is a noticeable element since approaching to the entrance. It is considered as the lead to the built which continues to other spaces until the interior, thanks to the architect’s intention to build a connection between the outside environment and inside the house together as one.

Save this picture!
© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Maxime Residence / b l a n k s t u d i o" 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893341/maxime-residence-b-l-a-n-k-s-t-u-d-i-o/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »