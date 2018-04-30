World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Live Incorporadora
  6. 2017
  7. CASA08 / Live Incorporadora

CASA08 / Live Incorporadora

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CASA08 / Live Incorporadora
Save this picture!
CASA08 / Live Incorporadora, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 34

  • Architects

    Live Incorporadora

  • Location

    Xangri-Lá, Brazil

  • Author

    Cristiano Hoffmann

  • Architect in Charge

    Cristiano Hoffmann

  • Team

    Engenheiro Marcos Bauermann, Arquiteto Mauricio Miranda, Engenheiro Evandro Dadda

  • Area

    175.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Expanding the architectural references of the small seaside town of Xangri-la, RS, CASA08 brings the illuminated freshness of the union between geometry and transparency. Modernism that challenges the perspective, with blocks that distribute the 175sqm of construction in a challenging design that supports all the volume of the work in only two cubes.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

On the first floor, a large block of apparent ripped super rustic concrete contrasts with large glass cloths. On the front facade the large wooden soleise brise the privacy of the family and conveys a little warmth to the building. In the back, the large translucent spans guarantee an interactive and versatile space to the exterior areas of the house and the entrance of natural light.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

In addition to the extensive garden area, CASA08 has a generous dining room with barbecue and a large fireplace for the couple to enjoy the cold winter days. Living areas and gourmet kitchen are fully integrated into the rest of this floor. In the second floor the master suite and 2 more suites guarantee warmth to the rest of the family and friends

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "CASA08 / Live Incorporadora" [Casa 08 / Live Incorporadora] 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893326/casa08-live-incorporadora/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »