CASA08 / Live Incorporadora

+ 34

Architects Live Incorporadora

Location Xangri-Lá, Brazil

Author Cristiano Hoffmann

Architect in Charge Cristiano Hoffmann

Team Engenheiro Marcos Bauermann, Arquiteto Mauricio Miranda, Engenheiro Evandro Dadda

Area 175.0 sqm

Project Year 2017

Photography Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction M&M Construções More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Expanding the architectural references of the small seaside town of Xangri-la, RS, CASA08 brings the illuminated freshness of the union between geometry and transparency. Modernism that challenges the perspective, with blocks that distribute the 175sqm of construction in a challenging design that supports all the volume of the work in only two cubes.

On the first floor, a large block of apparent ripped super rustic concrete contrasts with large glass cloths. On the front facade the large wooden soleise brise the privacy of the family and conveys a little warmth to the building. In the back, the large translucent spans guarantee an interactive and versatile space to the exterior areas of the house and the entrance of natural light.

In addition to the extensive garden area, CASA08 has a generous dining room with barbecue and a large fireplace for the couple to enjoy the cold winter days. Living areas and gourmet kitchen are fully integrated into the rest of this floor. In the second floor the master suite and 2 more suites guarantee warmth to the rest of the family and friends