7 Projects Inspired by Feng Shui Principles

Feng Shui (in Chinese thought) is a system of laws considered to govern spatial arrangement and orientation in relation to the flow of energy (chi), and whose favorable or unfavorable effects are taken into account when siting and designing buildings.

We have selected seven projects that are based on the concepts of this Eastern wisdom to conceive their spaces.

"The cabinets are solid, made of translucent glass, with several transparency indexes, reflecting movements that are confused with shadows, revealed as drops of water on the skin. On the inside they have color, vinyl flooring with strong colors, based on Feng Shui."

DrDerm Dermatology Clinic / Atelier Central Arquitectos

"While both buildings required to face to the South by the client and his Feng-Shui master, the design of spacious cantilever balcony for each unit has been proposed by the architect, to prevent the strong direct sunlight and create enough shading during the late afternoon."

Botanica Khao Yai / Vin Varavarn Architects

"According to the feng shui concept of the east, the north of the house is in the crooked land, which is not good, thus we sealed off and designed a garden here, this allows all the functional space behind the house there. The view is very good, private, quiet, relaxing while avoiding cold winds in the winter."

"The external walls are faced with undulating golden wooden slats that recall the circular movements on the surface of water and make reference to the circulation of energy and flows: the Feng Shui."

Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio

"The shelter’s west window frames a view of the Longxi Bridge, a bridge that was built in Ming dynasty and forms a shape of bow and arrow together with two roads by the river. The east window captures the view of the Scholar Bridge, which is a memorial to the ancient local scholar Wang Changling. The three apertures of the Scholar Bridge forms the shape of a fish creel and the scenes captured in the two windows are both import local Feng Shui (traditional Chines geomancy) imageries."

Shelter · The Mirrored Sight / Li Hao

"The building’s south-facing entrance, softened triangular shape, and gentle interior circulation reference Feng Shui design principles and resonate with the values held by the community."

"Homeowners requested for every space in a house has to feel the nature and the presence of “water”, which is the main theme of this project, either by visual, sound, or feeling.



An idea of space comes from a belief of homeowners in Feng-Shui. It determines auspicious and inauspicious positions for the house and in order to promote a sense of nature, inauspicious positions are then substituted by water."