BVLE House / Live Incorporadora

Architects Live Incorporadora

Location Vila da Serra, Brazil

Author Cristiano Hoffmann

Team Engenheiro Marcos Bauermann, Arquiteto Mauricio Miranda, Engenheiro Anderson Fraga Silveira

Area 245.0 sqm

Project Year 2017

Photography Marcelo Donadussi

Construction Engenhar Construções More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the coastal town of Osorio, RS, CASA BVLE brings a very particular needs program due to its owner's passion for beer production.

In addition to the integrated environments that value the conviviality the house counts on the first floor with a toy room and yes, a brewery, of course next to the barbecue to facilitate the tasting and the chat.

The choice of materials such as stone and apparent concrete gives the air of rusticity to the house contrasted by large glass panels that make the interaction with the external area and the contemplation of the pristine green area at the back of the land.

On the second floor there are three generous suites, one master with balcony for this same eternal native forest.