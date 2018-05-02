World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Live Incorporadora
  6. 2017
  7. BVLE House / Live Incorporadora

BVLE House / Live Incorporadora

BVLE House / Live Incorporadora
BVLE House / Live Incorporadora, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 53

  • Architects

    Live Incorporadora

  • Location

    Vila da Serra, Brazil

  • Author

    Cristiano Hoffmann

  • Team

    Engenheiro Marcos Bauermann, Arquiteto Mauricio Miranda, Engenheiro Anderson Fraga Silveira

  • Area

    245.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the coastal town of Osorio, RS, CASA BVLE brings a very particular needs program due to its owner's passion for beer production.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

In addition to the integrated environments that value the conviviality the house counts on the first floor with a toy room and yes, a brewery, of course next to the barbecue to facilitate the tasting and the chat.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The choice of materials such as stone and apparent concrete gives the air of rusticity to the house contrasted by large glass panels that make the interaction with the external area and the contemplation of the pristine green area at the back of the land.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

On the second floor there are three generous suites, one master with balcony for this same eternal native forest.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Cite: "BVLE House / Live Incorporadora" [Casa BVLE / Live Incorporadora] 02 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893321/bvle-house-live-incorporadora/> ISSN 0719-8884

