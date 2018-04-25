C.F Møller and MT Højgaard Propose Covering Aarhus Railway Site with Car-Free Urban District

C.F Møller and MT Højgaard have unveiled their vision of a new Railway Quarter in Aarhus, Denmark, transforming the area into a car-free urban district. Covering 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 square meters) of new construction, the area will predominantly contain residential buildings up to six stories high, as well as retail and recreational areas.

The idea of covering the railway site in Aarhus has existed for decades, with upcoming infrastructural upgrades to the network calling for tracks be lowered further into the ground, creating the opportunity to occupy the existing overhead site currently dividing several areas of Aarhus.

The proposal calls for new residential structures integrated with the existing urban fabric, maintaining a building height of six stories. Towards Bruuns Bro and Frederiks Bro, an active transition including shops and recreational areas is proposed, while peripheral zones around the Railway Quarter will be upgraded with new urban spaces establishing a connection and transition to Aarhus city center.

The proposal also includes the establishment of parking decks on columns above the railway site, on top of which a new urban quarter can be built. To facilitate the car-free aspect of the scheme, bicycle parking and taxi flows will be integrated across the site for improved mobility.

This is a historic opportunity to realize the vision of even greater interconnection of the centre of Aarhus by launching a unique urban quarter to complete the ongoing urban development of Aarhus. With the Railway Quarter, we wish to create visionary urban regeneration, to achieve a sustainable, green, vibrant and car-free quarter with a bustling shopping environment and a residential area full of diversity. We will create unique, attractive urban spaces of international caliber.

-Michael Kruse, Partner, C.F. Møller Architects

The C.F Møller and MT Højgaard proposal is still “on the drawing board” with the City of Aarhus set to consider the proposal’s viability.

News via: C.F. Møller Architects