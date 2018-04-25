World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Zaha Hadid Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

  • 11:00 - 25 April, 2018
Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects
Save this picture!
Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow + 27

  • ZHA Project Director

    Gianluca Racana

  • ZHA Project Associate

    Paolo Zilli

  • ZHA Project Architect

    Andrea Balducci Caste

  • ZHA Site Supervision Team

    Pierandrea Angius, Vincenzo Barilari, Stefano Paiocchi

  • ZHA Project Team

    Shahd Abdelmoneim, Santiago F. Achury, Marco Amoroso, Agata Banaszek, Gianluca Barone, Cristina Capanna, Alessandra Catello, Sara Criscenti, Kyle Dunnington, Alexandra Fisher, H. Goswin Rothenthal, Marco Guardincerri, Subharthi Guha, Luciano Letteriello, Carles S. Martinez, Marina Martinez, Mario Mattia, Peter McCarthy, Giuseppe Morando, Massimo Napoleoni, Raquel Ordas, Annarita Papeschi, Massimiliano Piccinini, Matteo Pierotti, Line Rahbek, Martha Read, Arianna Russo, Luis Miguel Samanez, Mattia Santi, Letizia Simoni, Alvin Triestanto, Roberto Vangeli, Fulvio Wirz

  • ZHA Competition Team

    Daniel Baerlecken, Yael Brosilovski, Ana Cajiao, Tiago Correia, Adriano De Gioannis, Yang Jingwen, Simon Kim, Daniel Li, Graham Modlen, Karim Muallem, Judith Reitz

  • Executive Architect and Project Coordination

    Planimetro

  • Management

    J and A/Ramboll

  • Structure

    AKT, Redesco, Holzner and Bertagnolli Engineering + Cap, AIACE – Soc. Ing.

  • Mechanical / Electrical

    Max Fordham + Manens-TIFS, Deerns

  • Monitoring and Evaluation

    Max Fordham + Manens-TIFS

  • Specifications

    Building Counsulting

  • Façade

    ARUP

  • Elevator

    Jappsen Ingenieure

  • Fire

    GAE Engineering, Mistretta

  • Acoustics

    Cole Jarman, ENC srl

  • Transport

    Systematica, Sudio Corda, Alpina

  • Contractor

    CMB Cooperativa Muratori e Braccianti di Carpi

  • Project Manager

    Claudio Guido – In.Pro

  • Site Supervisor

    Marco Cruciani, Tommaso Salvo, Alfio Musumec
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Generali Tower is within the CityLife masterplan that has redeveloped Milan’s abandoned trade fair grounds following the fair’s relocation to Rho Pero in 2005.

CityLife Site Plan
CityLife Site Plan

 Located above the new Tre Torri station on Line 5 of the city’s metro system, CityLife opens the 90-acre site to year-round public use for the first time; providing new civic spaces, public parks and residential areas, in addition to shopping districts and corporate offices.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

When fully complete in 2020, CityLife will be the largest new civic space and public park created in the city since Parco Sempione opened 130 years ago; welcoming more than seven million visitors, workers and residents each year.

CityLife City Connections
CityLife City Connections

CityLife will include 1,000 new homes, offices for more than 11,000 staff, the new 42-acre public park, piazzas and kindergarten.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Aligned at ground level with three of the city’s primary axes that converge within CityLife, the 170m (44-storey) Generali Tower connects with its surrounding public piazzas and park; the curvilinear geometries of its podium defined by the perceived centripetal forces generated from the staggered intersection of these three city axes at the tower’s base.

Staggered Intersection Sketch
Staggered Intersection Sketch

This vortex of centripetal forces at ground level is transferred vertically through the tower by realigning successive rhomboid-shaped floor plates to twist the tower about its vertical axis. This helical twist reduces incrementally with the height of each floor above street level, giving all floors a fractionally different relationship to the floors above and below.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

 As the tower rises offering broader views across Milan, the twist orientates the tower's higher floors to the primary southeast axis leading to Bramante’s 15th Century tribune of  Santa Maria della Grazie, and beyond to the centre of the city.

Save this picture!
Rotation Floors
Rotation Floors

With its interiors to be completed this summer, Generali Tower will house up to 3,900 employees to meet their continued growth as one of the world’s largest financial institutions.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The tower excels in all international benchmarks for efficiency while respecting Milan’s rigorous local building codes. Its double-façade of sun-deflecting louvers flanked by glazing provides extremely efficient environmental control for each floor and ensures excellent energy performance, contributing to Generali Tower’s LEED Platinum certification by the US Green Building Council.

Tower connection with Shopping Distirct
Tower connection with Shopping Distirct

Inclined perimeter columns follow the twisting geometry of the tower to mirror the inclined alignment of its external façade units. These perimeter columns also maximise usable office space within the tower’s coherent formal envelope.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

An integral element of the CityLife redevelopment that has created a new civic, residential and business district near the centre of Milan, Generali Tower is defined by its surrounding urban fabric to connect directly with the city.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Italy
Cite: "Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893309/generali-tower-zaha-hadid-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

