  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. Two-in-One House / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Two-in-One House / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 26 April, 2018
Two-in-One House / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Two-in-One House / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, © Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

© Ivar Kvaal

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Text description provided by the architects. The Two-in-one House is a calm piece of architecture resting on the steep and dynamic landscape of Ekeberglia in Oslo.

Its slender and rectangular form is manifested at the top of the sloping landscape. From a concrete base, the building grows with a wooden clad body forming relation with the omnipresence of broadleaf trees surrounding the building and topped with a light glass structure.

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

The building provides inviting homes to two families, as well as an independent apartment. The main task was for the project to appear as a unify house despite its duality, and still ensure the privacy of both units.

A-A Section
A-A Section

The ground floor integrates the main public functions of the homes and elegant windows frame the landscape scenery and invite nature into the building.

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

On the contrary, the first floor protects the intimacy of the families and provides a more introvert area, with windows subtly appearing behind the cedar cladding.

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Two-in-One House / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893279/two-in-one-house-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

