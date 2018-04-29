Mobile App Turns "Monotonous" Modernist Housing Blocks into a Game of Tetris

Modern architecture has had many faces and developments, ranging from post-war reconstruction strategies in Europe to the International Style in the United States. One of these facets - perhaps the least glorious - are the social housing buildings of the eastern part of Europe, the results of initiatives by the Soviet regime to offer low-cost housing to the population.

Often associated with unsuccessful programs, these buildings were generally very similar to each other, presenting very simple prismatic geometries with little chromatic variation. Blocks, so to speak, that in the hands and imagination of designer Lukas Valiauga take on a ludic aspect that has never been natural to them.

In the Tower Block Game, Valiauga transforms this housing typology into a re-reading of the famous Tetris game, in which the user stacks and destroys sets of blocks. "This game is a ludic tribute to a not so playful reality of monotonous and somber urban landscapes made up of the same repeated concrete blocks," says Valiauga.

Stack, assemble and destroy these modern buildings without the implications of Pruitt Igoe with Tower Block Game.

The app is only available for Android devices and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.