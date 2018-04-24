World
i

i

i

i

i

  Updates Released of Renzo Piano's First Residential Project in the United States

Updates Released of Renzo Piano's First Residential Project in the United States

Updates Released of Renzo Piano's First Residential Project in the United States
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

New details have been released of Renzo Piano Building Workshop’s first residential building in the United States; a landmark luxury condominium scheme on Miami’s North Beach. Designed in collaboration with interior architects Rena Dumas Architecture Intérieure (RDAI) and landscape firm West 8, the 66-unit scheme seeks to embrace both the ocean and adjacent 35-acre park, with a fluid design to “blur the line between imagination and craftsmanship.” 

The architectural concept behind the scheme, titled “Eighty Seven Park,” was to create a “coastal sanctuary” floating above the lush landscape of North Shore Park. Though simple in form and motif, Piano’s design prioritizes an intricate attention to detail; “the belief in perfecting every element of its design and construction.”

Courtesy of Terra Courtesy of Terra Courtesy of Terra Courtesy of Terra

Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

The 66 residences of Eighty Seven Park, ranging between one bedroom and five bedroom units, feature wrap-around balconies equipped with large glass doors, capitalizing on views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami skyline, and North Shore Park. To complement the residential program, the scheme will feature a variety of amenities, including a wine cellar, two swimming pools, and a relaxation spa.

Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

For the scheme’s interior, Piano collaborated with RDAI to create a palette inspired by nature, featuring pebbles, shells, leaves, and grasses collected from the surrounding area. Light oak flooring evokes the color palette of aged sea grape leaves, while Venetian terrazzo floors are inspired by the white sand of Miami’s beaches. 

Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

The palette created for this project was inspired by the surrounding natural elements of North Beach. Capitalizing on the architectural vision of Renzo Piano Building Workshop, we wanted owners of this building to feel that they were one with nature from their first step inside.
Denis Montel, Artistic Director of RDAI

Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

Residents of Eighty Seven Park will also have access to a private two-acre park designed by West 8, featuring terraces, gardens, lounges, and an outdoor pavilionWest 8 has also designed series of public and semi-public spaces to accompany the scheme, including a redesign of the 35-acre public North Shore Park. The balance of public and private landscaping work underlines the scheme’s effort to engage with both the future residents of Eighty Seven Park and the wider North Beach community.

Courtesy of Terra
Courtesy of Terra

News via: Terra

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Updates Released of Renzo Piano's First Residential Project in the United States" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

