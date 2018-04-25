Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

-
Architects
-
LocationYubei Qu, Chongqing Shi, China
-
Design TeamNie Xin, Xiaojuan Xu, Yang Chen, Boyang Li, Yuandi Nong, Dapeng Li, Yi Ding
-
Area950.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ServicesIntegral Design of Architecture + Landscape + Interior Space
-
ClientChongqing LongFor
-
Interior DesignSYY Chongqing
-
Landscape DesignHWA Shanghai
-
Consultant for Curtain WallAn’yan Design
-
Lighting DesignBeijing Qidishiguang
-
Structure DesignCMCU Engineering Co.,LTD.
Text description provided by the architects. Ark of Light city exhibition hall, which covers an area of 950㎡ (floor area, with the site area of 20000㎡), is located at the commercial core of Lijia new area, the riverbank of Jialing River and the new center of Chongqing, next to the only waterfront low-density business district of Chongqing and top residential area in the future.
Ark of Light is firstly used as the sales center of LongFor Waterfront City, and later it will become a city hall opened to public, in which commercial practice and art exhibitions will be carried out, aiming to represent the coming high-level city life in Chongqing.
Ark and Stone are epitomes, both physically and spiritly, of the landscape city Chongqing. Therefore, taking the inspiration of “Ark of Lignt, Stone of Memory”, the architects converts natural and culture features of the city with integrated design including architecture, space and landscape, and at the same time deliver the new image of Chongqing city with futuristic avant-garde form.
To get a complete indoor space without pillars and a free architecture figure, the construction engineer used truss structure reaching the length of 34 meters, thus the roof could be stretched out as far as 15 meters.
The concept of future is presented by the sense of antigravity, combing the tactility of fine gauze. To achieve that, architects used the method of parametric design when they dealt with those perforated aluminium pan-el, where holes in diverse scales actualized the initial concept of fine gauze. Under the gallery frame, they elaborately picked stainless steel plate with mirror coating as the gallery’s surface, and the result turns out to be like a galaxy with mini holes on plates and light boxes in the dropped ceiling.