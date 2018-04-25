World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
  6. 2017
  7. Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

  • 22:00 - 25 April, 2018
Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering, The Space. Image © Shengliang Su
The Space. Image © Shengliang Su

Passage and Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su Main Exhibition Hall. Image © Shengliang Su Passage on the East. Image © Yang Yuan Architecture Figure. Image © Shengliang Su + 34

    • Services

      Integral Design of Architecture + Landscape + Interior Space

    • Client

      Chongqing LongFor

    • Interior Design

      SYY Chongqing

    • Landscape Design

      HWA Shanghai

    • Consultant for Curtain Wall

      An’yan Design

    • Lighting Design

      Beijing Qidishiguang

    • Structure Design

      CMCU Engineering Co.,LTD.
      More Specs Less Specs
    View form the Road. Image © Yang Yuan
    View form the Road. Image © Yang Yuan

    Text description provided by the architects. Ark of Light city exhibition hall, which covers an area of 950㎡ (floor area, with the site area of 20000㎡), is located at the commercial core of Lijia new area, the riverbank of Jialing River and the new center of Chongqing, next to the only waterfront low-density business district of Chongqing and top residential area in the future.

    Bird Eye View of the Park. Image © Shengliang Su
    Bird Eye View of the Park. Image © Shengliang Su
    Bird Eye View. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
    Bird Eye View. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

    Ark of Light is firstly used as the sales center of LongFor Waterfront City, and later it will become a city hall opened to public, in which commercial practice and art exhibitions will be carried out, aiming to represent the coming high-level city life in Chongqing.

    The Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
    The Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
    Section
    Section
    Passage and Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
    Passage and Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su

    Ark and Stone are epitomes, both physically and spiritly, of the landscape city Chongqing. Therefore, taking the inspiration of “Ark of Lignt, Stone of Memory”, the architects converts natural and culture features of the city with integrated design including architecture, space and landscape, and at the same time deliver the new image of Chongqing city with futuristic avant-garde form.

    Entrance of the Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su
    Entrance of the Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su
    The Entrance. Image © Shengliang Su
    The Entrance. Image © Shengliang Su

    To get a complete indoor space without pillars and a free architecture figure, the construction engineer used truss structure reaching the length of 34 meters, thus the roof could be stretched out as far as 15 meters.

    Main Exhibition Hall. Image © Shengliang Su
    Main Exhibition Hall. Image © Shengliang Su
    Structure Analysis
    Structure Analysis
    Framing. Image © Shengliang Su
    Framing. Image © Shengliang Su

    The concept of future is presented by the sense of antigravity, combing the tactility of fine gauze. To achieve that, architects used the method of parametric design when they dealt with those perforated aluminium pan-el, where holes in diverse scales actualized the initial concept of fine gauze. Under the gallery frame, they elaborately picked stainless steel plate with mirror coating as the gallery’s surface, and the result turns out to be like a galaxy with mini holes on plates and light boxes in the dropped ceiling.

    Passage and Landscape. Image © Shengliang Su
    Passage and Landscape. Image © Shengliang Su
    Passage And the Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su
    Passage And the Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Products:

    Glass Steel

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery China
    Cite: "Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893232/chongqing-longfor-star-hall-of-waterfront-city-shanghai-tianhua-architecture-planning-and-engineering/> ISSN 0719-8884

