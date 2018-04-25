Chongqing LongFor • Hall of Waterfront City / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

+ 34

Services Integral Design of Architecture + Landscape + Interior Space

Client Chongqing LongFor

Interior Design SYY Chongqing

Landscape Design HWA Shanghai

Consultant for Curtain Wall An’yan Design

Lighting Design Beijing Qidishiguang

Structure Design CMCU Engineering Co.,LTD. More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! View form the Road. Image © Yang Yuan

Text description provided by the architects. Ark of Light city exhibition hall, which covers an area of 950㎡ (floor area, with the site area of 20000㎡), is located at the commercial core of Lijia new area, the riverbank of Jialing River and the new center of Chongqing, next to the only waterfront low-density business district of Chongqing and top residential area in the future.

Save this picture! Bird Eye View of the Park. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! Bird Eye View. Image Courtesy of Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Ark of Light is firstly used as the sales center of LongFor Waterfront City, and later it will become a city hall opened to public, in which commercial practice and art exhibitions will be carried out, aiming to represent the coming high-level city life in Chongqing.

Save this picture! Passage and Courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su

Ark and Stone are epitomes, both physically and spiritly, of the landscape city Chongqing. Therefore, taking the inspiration of “Ark of Lignt, Stone of Memory”, the architects converts natural and culture features of the city with integrated design including architecture, space and landscape, and at the same time deliver the new image of Chongqing city with futuristic avant-garde form.

Save this picture! Entrance of the Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su

To get a complete indoor space without pillars and a free architecture figure, the construction engineer used truss structure reaching the length of 34 meters, thus the roof could be stretched out as far as 15 meters.

Save this picture! Main Exhibition Hall. Image © Shengliang Su

The concept of future is presented by the sense of antigravity, combing the tactility of fine gauze. To achieve that, architects used the method of parametric design when they dealt with those perforated aluminium pan-el, where holes in diverse scales actualized the initial concept of fine gauze. Under the gallery frame, they elaborately picked stainless steel plate with mirror coating as the gallery’s surface, and the result turns out to be like a galaxy with mini holes on plates and light boxes in the dropped ceiling.

Save this picture! Passage and Landscape. Image © Shengliang Su