  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. COX Architecture
  6. 2016
  21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture

21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture

  17:00 - 27 April, 2018
21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture
21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture, © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. The 21 Peter Doherty Street multi-residential project is part of the Boggo Rd Urban Village master planned precinct. It provides a total of 64 apartments over 5-storeys in a mixture of 1, 2 and 3-Bed options. Car spaces are wholly concealed within basements and it boasts a substantial private roof terrace with stunning views over the heritage listed gaol to the city skyline.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The project aspires to create a sub-tropical language for this scale of residential typology which avoids the ‘double stacking’ of apartments around a stagnant internal circulatory corridor. The scale of the development has been broken down by dividing the mass into three separate ‘wings’, each served by external circulation.

Floor plan
Floor plan

Each wing has been arranged carefully to create a sub-tropical courtyard space in the centre of the scheme, open to the sky and the prevailing breezes, thus providing a naturally lit and ventilated heart. The buildings step from five to four storeys in response to the steeply sloping topography of the site, maintaining a human scale.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Section A
Section A
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Exterior cladding is a restrained and limited palette of simple materials including textured render, face brick base, glazed tiles, powder-coated aluminium and profiled metal used sparingly to accent and reinforce the various elements of the architectural expression.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

"21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture" 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

