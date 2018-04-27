21 Peter Doherty Street / COX Architecture

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The 21 Peter Doherty Street multi-residential project is part of the Boggo Rd Urban Village master planned precinct. It provides a total of 64 apartments over 5-storeys in a mixture of 1, 2 and 3-Bed options. Car spaces are wholly concealed within basements and it boasts a substantial private roof terrace with stunning views over the heritage listed gaol to the city skyline.

The project aspires to create a sub-tropical language for this scale of residential typology which avoids the ‘double stacking’ of apartments around a stagnant internal circulatory corridor. The scale of the development has been broken down by dividing the mass into three separate ‘wings’, each served by external circulation.

Each wing has been arranged carefully to create a sub-tropical courtyard space in the centre of the scheme, open to the sky and the prevailing breezes, thus providing a naturally lit and ventilated heart. The buildings step from five to four storeys in response to the steeply sloping topography of the site, maintaining a human scale.

Exterior cladding is a restrained and limited palette of simple materials including textured render, face brick base, glazed tiles, powder-coated aluminium and profiled metal used sparingly to accent and reinforce the various elements of the architectural expression.