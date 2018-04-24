World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
  6. House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 24 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 19

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. House H is a reinforced concrete structure composed of a succession of longitudinal and transverse beams that work together to generate a single structural piece. As always, we prefer to inhabit a structure instead of structuring a room. In this way, we consider the technical feasibility of a project as its actual design resolution; feasibility is not separate from project design. This means that before becoming a house, the project is its own structure. Starting from the top down, the ceiling slab hangs from two main longitudinal beams on a north-south orientation, 41 meters long and 1.40 meters high. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The beams are supported by only 4 walls, creating large, 7-meter long cantilevers at both ends. The system rests on two other longitudinal beams of the same length, located under the floor slab. The same 4 walls support the entire structure and project downwards to the floor, creating a base with bedrooms, on one hand, and resting on an east-west transversal volume on the other. The latter volume frames the entrance to the house on one side, and on the other, projects towards the sea and contains the pool, a heavy wedge with a variable section that builds a new cantilever, also 7 meters towards the slope, reinforcing the views of the house towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Cortesía de Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

The project consists of an access level in which the common areas are located: living room, dining room, and kitchen in a single space, without partitions or columns, in addition to the master bedroom plus its bathroom. The lower level, with access from the outside, contains a family room and secondary bedrooms. The great beam-wall that frames the main facade of the project is, in turn, a long piece of wood furniture that runs throughout the house, serving the enclosures according to their use. A vertical circulation consisting of a staircase and a ramp rises at the connection between both levels, where transverse structures meet the pool volume. The staircase and ramp arrive at a courtyard that crosses underneath the main structure from east to west, reinforcing the idea proposed by the project: to levitate on the slope.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos" [Casa H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos] 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893225/house-h-felipe-assadi-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »