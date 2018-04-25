World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. China
  5. DnA
  6. 2017
  Shimen Bridge / DnA

Shimen Bridge / DnA

  25 April, 2018
Shimen Bridge / DnA
Shimen Bridge / DnA, © Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Dan Han © Ziling Wang

  • Architects

    DnA

  • Location

    Songyang, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architect

    Tiantian Xu

  • Client

    Songyang Public Road Administration

  • Area

    460.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang, Dan Han
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The bridge over the Songyin River links the two villages of Shimen and Shimenyu. The existing stone masonry bridge with its characteristic arches comes from the 1950s and is today closed to vehicles. With the renovation and upgrading of the bridge, Xu Tiantian designed a social location that unites the two previously connected villages from a cultural perspective.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

What has consequently been created is a roofed-over bridge space that calls to mind the historic Wind and Rain Bridge. The cultural-historically relevant dam system, which has regulated the waters of the Songyin River for 1500 years as part of a larger system, is situated in the river.

Courtesy of DnA
Courtesy of DnA

The architect designed a simple wooden structural element, which defines the new space with its additive sequence. In the middle, a square planted with trees invites spending time. The visual connection to the river, but, even more, the cultural elevation of the bridge, assists the two neighboring villages in defining a shared cultural space that makes it possible to experience their historical link in a new way.

© Dan Han
© Dan Han

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge Refurbishment China
Cite: "Shimen Bridge / DnA" 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893222/shimen-bridge-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

