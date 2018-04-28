Hamonic + Masson Architects Awarded Project in Imagine Angers Competition

France-based Hamonic + Masson Architects has been selected as one of the winners for the Imagine Angers Competition, which asked teams to propose innovative designs to be built on one of six different sites in the town of Angers, France. The winning teams were announced by the mayor of Angers at MIPIM, a real estate conference, held in Cannes. Other participating architects include Manuelle Gautrand, Steven Holl, Duncan Lewis, XTU, Sou FUJIMOTO and OXO architects.

Hamonic + Masson Architects’ project, called Metamorphose, on one of the larger sites called the Quai Saint-Serge, responded to the need for a revitalization of this industrial zone which would transform the area into a dynamic and lively neighborhood.

Their 24,000 square meter design contains apartments, a sports center with a rock climbing wall and gym, a restaurant, offices, and a parking area.

The scheme reflects the ambition of the city and provides a sense of harmony between the public spaces. It proposes a new way of living in Angers that connects with the surrounding site by treating the interstitial spaces as different topographical levels, making the building appear to be an extrusion from the site.

News via: Hamonic + Masson Architects.