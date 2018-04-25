World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples

House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples

Share in Whatsapp
House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples
House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples, © ArchDaily
© ArchDaily

The challenge of designing a house with a tight budget and space constraints, together with the essential duty of responding correctly to the requirements of the user, is sometimes one of the most challenging and motivating tasks an architect can face. How can you take advantage of space most effectively? How can you avoid wasted material? How do you anticipate the possible future expansion of the house? And how do you develop a simple design that also delivers value to its inhabitants?

To help you in this process, we scoured our projects archives to select 30 houses that provide interesting architectural solutions despite measuring less than 100 square meters.

70 Square Meters / ≈ 750 Square Foot

Casa Lampa / abarca+palma

Casa Lampa / abarca+palma. Image © Andrés Maturana
Casa Lampa / abarca+palma. Image © Andrés Maturana
Casa Lampa / abarca+palma
Casa Lampa / abarca+palma

Rio Bonito House / Carla Juaçaba

Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba
Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba

Tinhouse / Rural Design

Tinhouse / Rural Design. Image © David Barbour
Tinhouse / Rural Design. Image © David Barbour
Tinhouse / Rural Design
Tinhouse / Rural Design

House 28 / studio edwards

House 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski
House 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski
House 28 / studio edwards
House 28 / studio edwards

Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos

Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos
Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos

Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Fiscavaig / Rural Design

Fiscavaig / Rural Design. Image © Rural Design
Fiscavaig / Rural Design. Image © Rural Design
Fiscavaig / Rural Design
Fiscavaig / Rural Design

Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture

Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture. Image © Simon Devitt
Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture. Image © Simon Devitt
Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture
Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture

    Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

    Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter. Image © Lars Petter Pettersen
    Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter. Image © Lars Petter Pettersen
    Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
    Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

    LESS House / H.a

    LESS House / H.a. Image © Quang Dam
    LESS House / H.a. Image © Quang Dam
    LESS House / H.a
    LESS House / H.a

    80 Square Meters / ≈ 860 Square Foot

    Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture

    Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture. Image © Marie-Caroline Lucat
    Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture. Image © Marie-Caroline Lucat
    Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture
    Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture

    Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture

    Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture. Image © Stephen Goodenough
    Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture. Image © Stephen Goodenough
    Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture
    Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture

    Remote House / Felipe Assadi

    Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Fernando Alda
    Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Fernando Alda
    Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi
    Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi

    Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme

    Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme. Image © Bicubik Fotografía de Arquitectura
    Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme. Image © Bicubik Fotografía de Arquitectura
    Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme
    Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme

    Termitary House / Tropical Space

    Termitary House / Tropical Space. Image © Hiroyuki Oki
    Termitary House / Tropical Space. Image © Hiroyuki Oki
    Termitary House / Tropical Space
    Termitary House / Tropical Space

    Mckenzie House / Atelier Workshop

    Casa Mckenzie / Atelier Workshop. Image © Paul Mcredie
    Casa Mckenzie / Atelier Workshop. Image © Paul Mcredie
    Casa Mckenzie / Atelier Workshop
    Casa Mckenzie / Atelier Workshop

    Tepoztlán Lounge / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

    Bungaló LMM / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
    Bungaló LMM / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
    Bungaló LMM / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
    Bungaló LMM / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

    Cozzi House / Germán Müller

    Casa Cozzi / Germán Müller. Image © Federico Cairoli
    Casa Cozzi / Germán Müller. Image © Federico Cairoli
    Casa Cozzi / Germán Müller
    Casa Cozzi / Germán Müller

    MA House / PYO arquitectos

    Casa MA / PYO arquitectos. Image © Imagen Subliminal
    Casa MA / PYO arquitectos. Image © Imagen Subliminal
    Casa MA / PYO arquitectos
    Casa MA / PYO arquitectos

    House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI

    House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI. Image © Tomáš Malý
    House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI. Image © Tomáš Malý
    House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI
    House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI

    90 Square Meters / ≈ 970 Square Foot

    MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos

    Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos. Image © Yordana Andaur
    Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos. Image © Yordana Andaur
    Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos
    Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos

    weeHouse / Alchemy

    weeHouse / Alchemy. Image © Geoffrey Warner
    weeHouse / Alchemy. Image © Geoffrey Warner
    weeHouse / Alchemy
    weeHouse / Alchemy

    Marindia House / MASA Arquitectos

    Casa Marindia / MASA Arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
    Casa Marindia / MASA Arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
    Casa Marindia / MASA Arquitectos
    Casa Marindia / MASA Arquitectos

    A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter

    A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter. Image © Karin Björkquist
    A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter. Image © Karin Björkquist
    A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter
    A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter

    Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura

    Casa Patio / alberto facundo _arquitectura. Image © German Cabo
    Casa Patio / alberto facundo _arquitectura. Image © German Cabo
    Casa Patio / alberto facundo _arquitectura
    Casa Patio / alberto facundo _arquitectura

    Brick House / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

    Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
    Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
    Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos
    Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

    Gaspar House / Alberto Campo Baeza

    Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Hisao Suzuki
    Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Hisao Suzuki
    Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza
    Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza

    Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA

    Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti
    Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti
    Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA
    Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA

    The Aluminum Cabin / JVA

    The Aluminum Cabin / JVA. Image © Nils Petter Dale
    The Aluminum Cabin / JVA. Image © Nils Petter Dale
    The Aluminum Cabin / JVA
    The Aluminum Cabin / JVA

    House In Fukaya / Nobuo Araki

    House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki. Image © Shimizu Ken
    House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki. Image © Shimizu Ken
    House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki
    House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki

    Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples" [Casas de menos de 100 m2: 30 ejemplos en planta] 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893170/house-plans-under-100-square-meters-30-useful-examples/> ISSN 0719-8884

