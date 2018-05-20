World
These Are The Latin American Cities With The Best Quality of Life

These Are The Latin American Cities With The Best Quality of Life, © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/jikatu/20111772669'>Jimmy Baikovicius [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>. ImageMontevideo, Uruguay
Mercer, the multinational consultancy recently announced that Vienna, Austria has been ranked as the city with the best quality of life in the world, for the ninth year in a row. In a ranking that is dominated by European cities in the highest positions, this year Vancouver (5th), Singapore (25th) and Port Louis (83rd) are the highest-ranking cities in North America, Asia, and Africa, respectively. 

So, what is happening in Latin America? Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, once again occupies the top position. "Although they are challenged by economic and political turmoil," experts at the consultancy explain, "cities in emerging markets are catching up with major cities, after decades of investment in infrastructure, recreational facilities, and housing for the purpose of attracting talent and multinational businesses," they add.  

In its twentieth edition, the consultancy, which specializes in advising multinational companies in employee transfers, evaluates more than 450 cities around the world, analyzing 39 factors divided into 10 categories, including political and economic environment, socio-cultural status, hygiene, educational institutions, leisure, housing, the market, and natural disasters.

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/beck32/7175474491'>Roberto C. [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/">CC BY-ND 2.0</a>. ImageMontevideo, Uruguay © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/deensel/39921091035'>Deensel [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageBuenos Aires, Argentina © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/armandolobos/23193056943'>a l o b o s [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageSantiago, Chile © <a href=https://www.flickr.com/photos/bz3rk/5731101473'>James Willamor [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>. ImageSan Juan, Puerto Rico + 11

According to Mercer, the ten Latin American cities with the best quality of life are:

1. Montevideo, Uruguay (77)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/beck32/7175474491'>Roberto C. [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/">CC BY-ND 2.0</a>. ImageMontevideo, Uruguay
2. Buenos Aires, Argentina (91)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/deensel/39921091035'>Deensel [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageBuenos Aires, Argentina
3. Santiago, Chile (92)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/armandolobos/23193056943'>a l o b o s [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageSantiago, Chile
4. San Juan, Puerto Rico (96)

© <a href=https://www.flickr.com/photos/bz3rk/5731101473'>James Willamor [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>. ImageSan Juan, Puerto Rico
5. Panama City, Panama (97)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/adamreeder/6764088851/'>- Adam Reeder - [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC 2.0</a>. ImageCiudad de Panamá, Panamá
6. Brasilia, Brazil (108)

Brasilia, Brazil. Image © Joana França
7. Monterrey, Mexico (112)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ricardogz10/18321737745'>Rick González [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageMonterrey, México
8. San José, Costa Rica (113)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/speedoflifetours/9620872513'>Speed of Life Tours [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageSan José, Costa Rica
9. Asunción, Paraguay (115)

© <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:FF_MM">FF MM</a>, licensed under <a href="http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html">GFDL</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9506666">Link</a>. ImageAsunción, Paraguay
10. Río de Janeiro, Brazil (118)

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/luxtonnerre/23888191760'>LuxTonnerre [Flickr]</a>, licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC 2.0</a>. ImageRío de Janeiro, Brasil
See all the details of the ranking in the following link.

Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "These Are The Latin American Cities With The Best Quality of Life" [Estas son las ciudades de Latinoamérica con mejor calidad de vida] 20 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Gosselin, Marina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893167/these-are-the-latin-american-cities-with-the-best-quality-of-life/> ISSN 0719-8884

