World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS Reveal Competition Design for Undulating Aquarium in Vienna

3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS Reveal Competition Design for Undulating Aquarium in Vienna

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS Reveal Competition Design for Undulating Aquarium in Vienna
Save this picture!
3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS Reveal Competition Design for Undulating Aquarium in Vienna , Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS have released details of their competition entry for the design of a new aquarium in Schönbrunn Zoo, Vienna. Developed in collaboration with aquarium specialists ATT, “Poseidon’s Realm” was designed to be “elegant, simple and mysterious, lying across the landscape like a great veil.” The scheme was awarded second place in an international competition for the aquarium’s design, with the winner yet to be announced.

The “Poseidon’s Realm” scheme is defined by a spacious green roof landscape embedded in the zoo’s path network. The aquarium covers a total area of 65,000 square feet (6,000 square meters), divided across four levels, with a large, glazed, wave-shaped entrance enticing visitors to transition between outdoor greenery and a “softly undulating waterworld.”

Courtesy of 3XN Courtesy of 3XN Courtesy of 3XN Courtesy of 3XN + 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

As visitors journey through the aquarium, varying temperatures, background sounds, lights and ceiling heights create ever-changing atmospheres. Approaching individual tanks, the path widens into small bays to create a sense of intimacy between the observer and aquatic life. At the journey’s end, a café and shop lead visitors to an outside terrace. The café and shop also provide direct access to the shark tank and event room; spaces which can be used outside of opening hours for official functions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

Both structurally and schematically, the scheme revolves around the shark tank, which through its size and technical requirements, acts as a central space-shaping element. In order to cope with the enormous loads generated by the tank, extra floor reinforcement was required, as was a glass display panel measuring 21 inches (55 centimeters) thick.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

The construction material for the aquarium is predominantly concrete, necessary to withstand the aggressive atmosphere created by salt water. To further simplify the construction process, the undulating curved roof form consists of divisible sectors, constructed using standard formwork. Above the “great veil” of the aquarium, the green landscape plays host to a bearded vulture aviary, and a moment of pause in the world's oldest continuously-operating zoo.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3XN
Courtesy of 3XN

News via: 3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "3XN and GERNER GERNER PLUS Reveal Competition Design for Undulating Aquarium in Vienna " 23 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893143/3xn-and-gerner-gerner-plus-reveal-competition-design-for-undulating-aquarium-in-vienna/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »