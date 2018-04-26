World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. [H] arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos

HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 26 April, 2018
HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos
HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    [H] arquitectos

  • Location

    Mazatlan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Javier Hidalgo, Ezequiel Ruiz, Luis Miguel Verdugo, Javier Sánchez.

  • Area

    488.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal comes from the client's requirement to generate a visual insight throughout the house by way of an indoor patio, ensuring that its function is not only decorative but also practical. The solution was to create an entrance to the residence through this patio, which helped us not only to provide these natural views, light and ventilation to the area but also to create a pathway from the street that allows you to discover a green and silent atmosphere. The welcoming feeling that the patio produces lengthens the entrance, where the patio becomes a passageway to the house and not just the face to the street.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

At the same time, the indoor patio organizes the architectural program, separating the public area from the semi-public area.  This works as the principal character of the house which creates a micro-climate that influences all the spaces of the house. The living room, dining room and kitchen are located between the patio and the backyard garden, which has a view to a lake and a golf course. These spaces become an important part of social interactions and the line between the inside and the outside disappears.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The aesthetics of the spaces is set in way that it remains loyal to the constructive system and it emphasize its elements by separating them in an evident manner. The materiality -glass, gray concrete, white concrete and wood - are organized by contrast, provoking an easy reading of the built body, as its composition looks to find an image of pure volumes.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Cite: "HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos" [Casa HL-1 / [H] arquitectos] 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893098/hl-1-house-h-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

