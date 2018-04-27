VRV40 House / Estudio erre

+ 28

Architects Estudio erre

Location Guadalajara, Mexico

Architects in Charge Erick Warren / René Sandoval

Area 348.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Marcos García

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction WARU

Structure Cautin

Text description provided by the architects. Developed from a typical residential area in the city of Guadalajara, starts from a commission to create a commercial exercise, being able to obtain the certain capacity to distinguish from the other residences around. The typical program of a residence is reflected in the floor plans, the decision to exclude the service areas to the basement was taken to create more generous spaces in the private areas of the house.

The main access is situated on the west side of the house to take advantage of the lateral restriction, providing greater hierarchy and presence to the main access, covered with steel and wood details. In this way, in the main entry, a small distributor is created to separate the study room, one of the private areas of the house, to the common areas such as the living and the dining room, the terrace and the kitchen.

The vertical circulations are resolved by creating a block of concrete and wood, which rises from the basement to the second floor, being like a sculpture of the house, feeling like the common areas were already furnished, even when they were not. The dark finish of the house emphasizes the heaviness of the walls on the facades, the cuts that were generated for the distribution of the spaces and the different inner courtyards of the house.