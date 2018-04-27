World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Estudio erre
  6. 2015
  7. VRV40 House / Estudio erre

VRV40 House / Estudio erre

  • 15:00 - 27 April, 2018
VRV40 House / Estudio erre
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

© Marcos García

  • Architects

    Estudio erre

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Erick Warren / René Sandoval

  • Area

    348.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Marcos García
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

Text description provided by the architects. Developed from a typical residential area in the city of Guadalajara, starts from a commission to create a commercial exercise, being able to obtain the certain capacity to distinguish from the other residences around. The typical program of a residence is reflected in the floor plans, the decision to exclude the service areas to the basement was taken to create more generous spaces in the private areas of the house.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Marcos García
© Marcos García
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The main access is situated on the west side of the house to take advantage of the lateral restriction, providing greater hierarchy and presence to the main access, covered with steel and wood details. In this way, in the main entry, a small distributor is created to separate the study room, one of the private areas of the house, to the common areas such as the living and the dining room, the terrace and the kitchen.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

The vertical circulations are resolved by creating a block of concrete and wood, which rises from the basement to the second floor, being like a sculpture of the house, feeling like the common areas were already furnished, even when they were not. The dark finish of the house emphasizes the heaviness of the walls on the facades, the cuts that were generated for the distribution of the spaces and the different inner courtyards of the house.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García
Section B
Section B
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "VRV40 House / Estudio erre" [Casa VRV40 / Estudio erre] 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893088/vrv40-house-estudio-erre/> ISSN 0719-8884

